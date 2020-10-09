Lynx battle back, fall to Sioux City East

The term “hard fought” gets overused in sports media, but Friday’s showdown between Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City was exactly that.
Two quality teams battled, with Abraham Lincoln showing great perseverance to battle back from a 21-0 first-quarter deficit, to take a short-lived 27-24 lead in the fourth quarter.
The A.L. lead came with 8:35 left in the game when Lennx Brown connected with Damari Brown for an 85-yard touchdown.
However, on the ensuing kickoff, Davares Whitaker took it 93 yards to the house, for ended up giving Sioux City East a 31-27 victory.
Sioux City East turned the first drive of the game into seven points on a 14-yard screen pass from Luke Longval to Ethan Breyfogle, who broke several tackles on his way into the end zone, capped by the extra point from Jacob Schroeder at the 8:13 mark of the first quarter.
The Black Raiders weren’t done, as Longval got his second passing TD, this one on a play-action fake 11 yards to Ethan Sneider for a 14-0 advantage with 3:13 remaining in the first.
On the ensuing kickoff, SCE reached into their bag of tricks, squibbing a short kick down the middle, which after a scrum, the Black Raiders recovered at their own 47-yard line. SCE wasted little time taking advantage, scoring on a 1-yard plunge up the middle by Taejon Jones and a 21-0 lead with 2:02 in the first.
Lynx QB Lennx Brown got A.L. on the board, turning what looked like would be a sack into a 25-yard rushing touchdown after weaving through multiple defenders, cutting SCE’s lead to 21-6 with just over 10 minutes remaining before halftime.
Faced with a 3rd-and-goal from inside a yard and two ticks remaining before halftime, Brown plowed behind his offensive line into the end zone, cutting the Black Raiders lead to 24-13 at the break.
With 2:58 remaining in the third, Brown found receiver Chase Riche for a 10-yard connection, cutting what was once a 21-0 and 24-6 lead to 24-20 with just a shade under three minutes remaining in the third.
Then came the crazy two-score sequence at the end.
A.L. did have a chance late, but SCE forced a turnover on downs
With the regular season now complete, both teams await playoff pairings.
Abraham Lincoln (5-2) 0 13 7 7—27
Sioux City East (6-1) 21 3 0 7—31
SCE: Ethan Breyfogle 14 from Luke Longval (Jacob Schroeder PAT good)
SCE: Ethan Sneider 11 from Longval (Schroeder PAT good)
SCE: Taejon Jones 1 run (Schroeder PAT good)
AL: Lennx Brown 25 run (Two-point try no good)
SCE: Schroeder 27 field goal
AL: Brown 1 run (Connor Oliver PAT good)
AL: Chase Riche 10 from Brown (Oliver PAT good)
AL: Damari Brown 85 from Brown (Oliver PAT good)
SCE: Davares Whitaker 93 kick return (PAT good)
