Lynx battle back, fall to Sioux City East

The term “hard fought” gets overused in sports media, but Friday’s showdown between Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City was exactly that.

Two quality teams battled, with Abraham Lincoln showing great perseverance to battle back from a 21-0 first-quarter deficit, to take a short-lived 27-24 lead in the fourth quarter.

The A.L. lead came with 8:35 left in the game when Lennx Brown connected with Damari Brown for an 85-yard touchdown.

However, on the ensuing kickoff, Davares Whitaker took it 93 yards to the house, for ended up giving Sioux City East a 31-27 victory.

Sioux City East turned the first drive of the game into seven points on a 14-yard screen pass from Luke Longval to Ethan Breyfogle, who broke several tackles on his way into the end zone, capped by the extra point from Jacob Schroeder at the 8:13 mark of the first quarter.

The Black Raiders weren’t done, as Longval got his second passing TD, this one on a play-action fake 11 yards to Ethan Sneider for a 14-0 advantage with 3:13 remaining in the first.