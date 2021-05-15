Lynx battle No.1 and No. 3 ranked teams

Abraham Lincoln girls soccer knew it was going to be in for a battle on Saturday during its home invite when it had to play No. 1 Ankeny and No. 3 Riverdale Pleasant Valley.

The Lynx lost both games 1-0.

Despite the losses, head coach Robbie Miller said he was happy with how his team performed.

“We were down a few players due to injuries and things,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a defensive battle for us. We kind of hunkered in a little bit and tried to play the counter. We played really well. Savanna Vanderwerf played awesome in goal today. We held our own for a long time.”

Valley’s lone goal came with about five minutes left in the first half and Ankeny scored about five minutes into the second half.

“We were playing and competing, probably the most we’ve competed with those kind of teams,” Miller said. “I’m proud of the effort we had today. We definitely we’re in it. If we can get to full health and run into them at state it might be a little different story.”

Miller said he was especially impressed with the performance of the backline — junior Paige Bracker, sophomore Kvammen, junior Bella Cain and freshman Lexy Mayo.