Lynx best Black Raiders, take solo control atop MRC

Class 4A’s ninth-ranked Abraham Lincoln Lynx (7-3, 6-0 MRC) used big runs in the first and third quarters to defeat Sioux City East (6-3, 5-1 MRC) 58-47 for solo control of the Missouri River conference.

The visiting Black Raiders attacked first as they took a quick 5-2 lead. The Lynx had a strong reply though — partially thanks to a nine-point first quarter from AL senior Noah Sandbothe — the Lynx went on a 14-0 run to create some early distance.

“I thought we were a little flat tonight at first,” A.L. head coach Jason Isaacson said. “After our two close losses (last week), we just challenged the guys to be more aggressive defensively. We got in some foul trouble in the first half, we did well to attack the gaps and were aggressive in going after the ball and it created some easy buckets for us which led to a couple runs.”

The Lynx led and controlled the majority of the first half despite not making a single 3-point field goal in the first half. With the shots not falling, Isaacson implored the Lynx to remain physical to keep a strong tempo.

“Coach (Isaacson) was telling us not to waste any opportunities,” Sandbothe said. “We kind of came out in the second quarter a bit lackadaisical, but we realized that we need to pick it up to finish off and win this game.”