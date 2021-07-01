Lynx break eight-game losing skid

The Lynx finished 13 of 29 from the plate and only committed one error. Sioux City West recorded only one hit.

Freshman Kelsi Nelson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Vrenick went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Freshman Jayden Hargrave went 2 for 3 with one RBI, eighth grader Huston Rau went 2 for 3, Oneal drove in a run, Clifton went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and junior Baylie Girres drove in a run.

Hansen also pitched all five innings in the second game. She allowed no runs on one hit while striking out six and walking two.

All these players stood out to Koch.

"Emma Oneal at catcher, we moved her from shortstop to catcher when Kelsi went down," he said. "She has been just a great leader for. She's the coach on the field. She's just a great leader for these kids. Vrenick just is the ultimate teammate and the quiet leader. The kids just feed off of those two."

The wins improve A.L.'s record to 14-17 on the season.