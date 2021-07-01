Lynx break eight-game losing skid

Abraham Lincoln softball returned four starters from injury on Wednesday, leading to a doubleheader sweep of Sioux City West at home. The Lynx won 13-1 and 11-0.
The victories broke an eight-game losing skid for A.L. which hadn't won since June 19th.
"After the last couple of weeks that we've had, going through what we went through, it was great for the kids to see some success," Abraham Lincoln head coach Ryan Koch said.
The Wolverines scored once in the top of the first of game one but it would be the only lead of the evening for West.
Abraham Lincoln responded with four runs in the first, five in the second and four in the third.
A.L. went 11 of 32 from the plate as a team and held Sioux City West to just two hits. The Lynx also took advantage of six errors by West while committing none themselves.
Sophomore Holly Hansen went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and pitched all four innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven batters and walking two.
Junior Jessica Vrenick went 2 for 4 and junior Baylie Grimes went 2 for 3. Junior Emma Oneal had one double and two RBIs and freshman Jessa Clifton drove in a run.
A.L. continued to roll in the second game scoring four in the first, two in the second and five in the third.
The Lynx finished 13 of 29 from the plate and only committed one error. Sioux City West recorded only one hit.
Freshman Kelsi Nelson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Vrenick went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Freshman Jayden Hargrave went 2 for 3 with one RBI, eighth grader Huston Rau went 2 for 3, Oneal drove in a run, Clifton went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and junior Baylie Girres drove in a run.
Hansen also pitched all five innings in the second game. She allowed no runs on one hit while striking out six and walking two.
All these players stood out to Koch.
"Emma Oneal at catcher, we moved her from shortstop to catcher when Kelsi went down," he said. "She has been just a great leader for. She's the coach on the field. She's just a great leader for these kids. Vrenick just is the ultimate teammate and the quiet leader. The kids just feed off of those two."
The wins improve A.L.'s record to 14-17 on the season.
"We got to the field early and did some extra hitting," Koch said. "We had four of the five starters back that have been hurt. I think just seeing them out on the field gave the other kids a lot of energy. That first inning we just exploded right away in game one. It just trickled down from there and was a great night for the kids."
Koch added he was especially excited to see the players coming back from injuries do well.
"That was great to see Kelsi Nelson after the car accident," he said. "She had a rough start in game one but once she settled down and just got a feel for the game again, she was on fire and ended up with four hits on the night, just seeing her on the field after what she's been through was a big lift for all of us."
The Lynx have five more games until the postseason starts on Thursday. Koch hopes this game is a sign of things to come in the final part of the season.
"This is huge going into the postseason," he said. "We were playing really well right before all the injuries hit us. Then we struggled there. To see that success that they had last night, that's going to build into the postseason and you'll see some good things out of these kids because they're capable of playing some great ball."
Sioux City West 100 0 -- 1 11 0
Abraham Lincoln 454 X -- 13 2 6
Sioux City West (0-32) 000 00 -- 0 1 5
Abraham Lincoln (14-17) 425 0X -- 11 13 1