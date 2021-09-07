Lynx compete at Bellevue West XC Invite

Abraham Lincoln cross country competed at the Bellevue West Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday.

On the boys side, Aidan Watts placed 16th in the 4-kilometer freshman ran with a time of 18 minutes and a 20 seconds. Daniel Hornberg placed 19th with a 19:01, Alex Johnston finished in 25th with a 19:36, Cooper Hendrix took 30th with a 20:10, Dylan Hytrek ran a 20:49 for 33rd and Jonathan Ryan earned 34th with a 21:00.

Sophomore Cody Smith placed sixth in the sophomore race with a 15:55. Parker Herzog finished 24th with a 18:48 and Josh McNutt earned 41st with a 22:45.

"Cody Smith ran a very good race," boys' head coach Matt Lee said. "Finishing sixth was real close to his goal. Freshman Aidan Watts ran smart and finished strong at 16th. Sophomore Parker finished at 24th with consecutive improvement. I'm very proud of these young runners for going out there and competing."

On the girls side, Kayltn Kepler Thompson, Habby Louden and Sonya Fitch all medaled in the freshman race and Aleesha Mascarenas placed 15th in the sophomore race.

"We ran great tonight," A.L. girls' head coach Traci Stoop said. "It gives the athletes a boost in confidence running against their same class."

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday at the Lewis Central Invite, taking place at Iowa Western Community College.