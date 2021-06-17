Lynx complete sweep over Yellow Jackets

Abraham Lincoln baseball swept a doubleheader against city and Missouri River Conference rival Thomas Jefferson for the second time this season, winning 12-2 and 18-8.
In game one, the Lynx came out strong with three runs in the bottom of the first, one of those runs was an in the park home run by senior Jaden Reiss.
After a disappointing pair of games at Sioux City Heelan, the Lynx wanted to finish strong today with a pair of wins.
“It was really important to us to bounce back from those two close losses at Heelan,” Reiss said. “We weren’t satisfied with how those games went, but we came out today and battled, gave it everything we had. With a T.J. team that’s down this year we knew we had what it takes to win both of these games.”
The Lynx plated a pair more in the second innings as Zach Lincoln hit an RBI single that scored Reiss, later junior Gabe Daniels was walked home after the bases loaded up to make it 5-0 Lynx.
T.J. held A.L. scoreless in the bottom of the third and then made its move to cut into the Lynx’s lead as Tyler Huey hit a two-run homer in the top of 4th to trim the lead to 5-2.
“The offense came alive at times for us,” Yellow Jackets coach Tom Giles said. “Huey has always been one of our sparks on offense. He and a couple of our batters had a good day. Hunter Ryba is also starting to find his swing, and Devon Bovee got a hit today in his first time in varsity which was great to see and Hunter Kennedy had a couple hits.
“There were a lot of positive things to take from these games, the bottom line just remains the same. We have to pitch a little better and play defense better.”
The Lynx immediately replied with three runs. Junior Carson Schaa hit an RBI double, soon after, freshman Gaven Goldsberry hit a two-out two RBI single to build the lead up to 8-2. The Jackets threatened to trim that lead down again, but ended up stranding loaded bases.
The Lynx then sealed the deal as Ricky Webster scored off an RBI triple from Reiss. Reiss scored off of Lincoln’s RBI single, Schaa hit another RBI single and junior Joey Podraza iced it with an RBI double to close the game in five innings.
Junior Braden LaSale earned the win on the mound after pitching three innings and striking out four batters.
In game two the Yellow Jackets struck first with a run in the opening inning. Once again however, Abe Lincoln had an answer. Schaa hit an RBI single and Miguel Oliveras connected for a two RBI single and Reiss hit a two RBI single for his second hit of the first inning, before all was said and done, the Lynx built a 6-1 lead after one inning of play.
The Jackets gave an answer of their own, highlighted by a three RBI triple by Huey, the Jackets rallied off a six-run second inning as Hunter Ryba put T.J. back in front with a run after Hunter Kennedy hit an RBI single.
“We had a rough patch in that second inning, but we didn’t let it get the best of us,” Reiss said. “We knew it was going to be a scrappy game and we just had to keep our composure and we stayed competitive throughout the whole game and it turned into some more hits and runs to help win this game.”
After forcing the Lynx to strand two runners on second and third. The Jackets then added another run to go up 8-6 midway through the third inning.
A.L. retook the lead after Zach Lincoln hit an RBI single to score Oliveras, followed by a series of back to back hit batters and four wild pitches, the Lynx scored six more runs to regain control of the game, 13-8.
“Baseball is about taking advantage of the other team’s mistakes,” Elam said. “Throughout the season, other teams have done that to us, but whenever our opponent makes mistakes we have to be able to take advantage of that ourselves, that’s what we did today.”
Poderaza then scored a two-run in the park home run in the bottom half of the fifth inning as part of five run-run fifth inning to get out of the heat with two wins.
“Anytime you can get two wins within a city rivalry, you’ll take them,” Elam said. “It wasn’t the prettiest doubleheader in the world, but after losing some close ones recently we’ll take the two wins however, we can get them. Good, bad, or ugly, we’ll take it.”