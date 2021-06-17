Lynx complete sweep over Yellow Jackets

“We had a rough patch in that second inning, but we didn’t let it get the best of us,” Reiss said. “We knew it was going to be a scrappy game and we just had to keep our composure and we stayed competitive throughout the whole game and it turned into some more hits and runs to help win this game.”

After forcing the Lynx to strand two runners on second and third. The Jackets then added another run to go up 8-6 midway through the third inning.

A.L. retook the lead after Zach Lincoln hit an RBI single to score Oliveras, followed by a series of back to back hit batters and four wild pitches, the Lynx scored six more runs to regain control of the game, 13-8.

“Baseball is about taking advantage of the other team’s mistakes,” Elam said. “Throughout the season, other teams have done that to us, but whenever our opponent makes mistakes we have to be able to take advantage of that ourselves, that’s what we did today.”

Poderaza then scored a two-run in the park home run in the bottom half of the fifth inning as part of five run-run fifth inning to get out of the heat with two wins.