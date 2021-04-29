Lynx defeat Titans in successful week

Abraham Lincoln boys tennis rode the momentum from winning the city tournament on Tuesday over to Thursday and defeated Lewis Central 8-1.
Abraham Lincoln’s head coach Myron Wilder said he was happy with how his team performed.
“I thought we played well. L.C. is really an up-and-coming team I think,” he said. “Next year they’re going to be really hard to handle because they’re bringing all their players back. I think a little more experience on our side helped us take the matches that were close.”
Senior Dalton Pregon won 8-3 at No. 1 singles, senior Carter James won 8-4 at No. 2, freshman Chris Wailes earned an 8-2 victory at No. 3, sophomore Ty James earned the 8-4 win at No. 5 and senior Braden Mohr won 9-8 (7-1) at No. 6.
The Lynx also swept the three doubles matches. Pregon and senior Jude Ryan won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, James and Wailes earned an 8-3 victory at No. 2 and James and Mohr wrapped up the doubles sweep with an 8-4 win.
Mohr’s and Wailes’ single match especially stuck out to Wilder, as well as double matches.
“That could have gone either way for sure,” he said. “Doubles was solid and consistent for us. That’s really helped us all season secure matches. I was pleased with today coming off a win at city. There was no hangover from that. Kids came out and played hard and that was what I was looking for.”
Lewis Central’s lone victory came from sophomore Broedy Johnson who won at No. 4 singles, 8-5.
Titan head coach Chris Hanafan said he was proud of how his team played despite the loss.
“It was a good dual. A.L. is obviously a very good team,” he said. “We knew that going into it. They have a lot of experienced kids and play really well. Our kids just keeping getting better the more we play and although we didn’t end up on top of this one I thought it was a good match for us to have to get us some good experience.”
“... Broedy has played solid. He played really solid today. He did what he had to do. Kept the ball in play. All of our kids all year have done a really good job of continuing to get better. That’s what they keep doing. Broedy has really progressed his game. I’m really proud of his season.”
The Lynx are now 10-1 on the season.
Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 3:30 today in a triangular against Le Mars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton at home.
Thomas Jefferson will play at 4 p.m. on Friday against Atlantic at home.