Lynx defeat Titans in successful week

Abraham Lincoln boys tennis rode the momentum from winning the city tournament on Tuesday over to Thursday and defeated Lewis Central 8-1.

Abraham Lincoln’s head coach Myron Wilder said he was happy with how his team performed.

“I thought we played well. L.C. is really an up-and-coming team I think,” he said. “Next year they’re going to be really hard to handle because they’re bringing all their players back. I think a little more experience on our side helped us take the matches that were close.”

Senior Dalton Pregon won 8-3 at No. 1 singles, senior Carter James won 8-4 at No. 2, freshman Chris Wailes earned an 8-2 victory at No. 3, sophomore Ty James earned the 8-4 win at No. 5 and senior Braden Mohr won 9-8 (7-1) at No. 6.

The Lynx also swept the three doubles matches. Pregon and senior Jude Ryan won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, James and Wailes earned an 8-3 victory at No. 2 and James and Mohr wrapped up the doubles sweep with an 8-4 win.

Mohr’s and Wailes’ single match especially stuck out to Wilder, as well as double matches.