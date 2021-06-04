Lynx down city foe to go to state

Friday night’s Class 3A Region 1 girls soccer final pitted two familiar foes: Class 3A No. 7 Abraham Lincoln and their city and Missouri River conference rival Thomas Jefferson. The first time they met in late April the Lynx scored an early goal and then the teams had a nip-and-tuck affair until a late goal sealed the Lynx victory.

The Lynx scored an early goal again in Friday night’s contest, but there was no such close battle on this night as A.L. poured it on in the first half building a commanding 4-0 lead ultimately leading to a 5-0 shutout of their cross-town rival, earning a repeat trip to the state tournament after the 2020 season was cancelled.

“Watching film from our first game and just talking about some of the strategy we could implement, we knew we were going to eat them alive in the first half,” A.L. coach Robbie Miller said.

Senior Crystena Keesee was also impressed with her team’s execution from the get go.

“That’s seriously the best game we’ve ever played,” she said. “We come out here with T.J. and we battle it out every time we play them.”

Thomas Jefferson coach Mark Royer was proud of his team’s effort, but knew it was going to be tough early.