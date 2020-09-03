Lynx earn first win of season, defeating Le Mars 3-1 in home opener

Records can be deceiving, especially early.
Abraham Lincoln knew its record entering Thursday’s home opener wasn’t representative of how talented the team is. Despite being 0-5 entering Thursday’s contest, A.L. was ranked No. 15 in Class 5-A by the IGHSAU.
Their winless mark is a bit misleading, considering their first five games were played in two days at the Bellevue West Tournament. In those five games, A.L. played Sioux City Heelan and four Nebraska teams, three of which are ranked by the Omaha World-Herald: Skutt Catholic (All-class No. 1), Bellevue West (Class A No. 4), Millard South (Class A No. 8) and Westside.
The Lynx showcased their skill Thursday, defeating previously unbeaten Le Mars 3-1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23).
However, things didn’t begin ideally after Le Mars went on a 9-4 run to close out the first set, 25-20. At that point, A.L. was 0-11 in sets on the young season.
“Between sets, we would really emphasize that we can get stuck at 17 or 18 (points),” A.L. head coach Katie Darrington said. “The whole tournament last weekend, that’s where we’d lose our focus and get a little nervous about not losing, and you’ll never win a game like that.”
To the players’ credit, they not only heeded Darrington’s message, but stepped up and executed the message on the court. Down 1-0 in the match, A.L. won the next three sets – all back-and-forth and tight until the end. Instead of folding under pressure, A.L. (1-5) elevated its game, winning its first game and handing Le Mars (4-1) its first loss of the season.
“After we won that first set, it totally took that proverbial monkey off our back, and all of the sudden they just loosened up and played volleyball,” Darrington said. “I think they were so worried about losing because we only lost four times last year that they let it affect their brain, like if we’re not going to win right away, then what, and we played tight because of that. Once we got past that, we just played and started worrying about one ball at a time. We dug out of some holes tonight and that’s what we’ve been looking for. That’s something we can build on.”
Darrington credited several upperclassmen with leading that charge and setting a tone they hope to continue the rest of the season.
“To the (players’) credit, we really had some seniors and a junior step up tonight and help us get the win,” Darrington said. “(Junior) Baylie Girres and (senior) Kayla Schleifman both just owned the net.”
Girres led A.L. with 14 kills, Schleifman had 12, senior Zoe Lutz added seven and Jillian Shanks chipped in with six. Freshman setter Molly Romano had 30 assists.
Defensively, A.L. made an adjustment Thursday that Darrington believes made a big impact.
“We were running (Lutz) on the right side and (sophomore) Azaria (Green) in the middle and we switched that tonight and that really opened up our defense,” Darrington said. (Lutz) did a great job controlling their big middle hitter and (Green) was really good on that right side.”
The Lynx now have a week off before they play on Thursday at intra-city rival Thomas Jefferson (1-5).
Le Mars (4-1) 25-22-23-23
A.L. (1-5) 20-25-25-25
