Lynx end season on another heartbreaker

2021 is a season that will be a tough pill to swallow for Abraham Lincoln boys soccer and the ending won’t make it any easier.
The Lynx saw their season come to an end on Monday night in the substate semifinals after losing to Sioux City West in penalty kicks on the road.
“First 10, 15 (minutes) they were on us,” head coach Jamison Parkhill said. “From the very beginning we endured their pressure and we started getting into the game. We started pressing our own will.”
West scored the first goal of the game but Abraham Lincoln answered with a goal of its own when Brandon Toldeo scored off an assist from Tony Hartenhoff.
Hartenhoff sent a cross into the box allowing Toledo to head it in to tie the game at 1-1 heading into halftime.
“We were very confident where we were at,” Parkhill said.
That confidence seemed to pay off when Toldeo used a free kick and found Kiernan Day five minutes into the second half to take a 2-1 lead.
The game slowly started to turn against the Lynx after some tough call from the refs slowed the Lynx momentum. The Wolverines tied the game with about four minutes left in regulation.
“We were fighting,” Parkhill said. “...We had a double yellow on Matt Watts so we went down to 10 men with about 20 minutes left in the game. We still had our advantage. We still had chances. Two overtimes it was very back and forth, very open game.
“And then, just kind of like what it’s been all year for us, we couldn’t finish it in PKs. This was our fourth loss in PKs this year. It just really stings. Having 12 seniors. I feel for (them). It’s a tough way to go out. Luck just wasn’t on our side.”
Day and Alex Stogdill made penalty kicks in the shootout.
Despite the tough night, Parkhill was still excited about the career his senior had over their three seasons at Abraham Lincoln.
“Their freshman year was one of the most successful teams in program history,” Parkhill said. “They went 14-4. Sophomore year no one was really thinking we’d do much because of all the seniors we lost but we had a really good core returning. They come out and win the MRC and have a great season.
“Last year being canceled really, really hurt. For them to only get three years here. We had very high expectations for this year. We played a very tough schedule. ... We challenged ourselves this year. We didn’t come out on the right side of it on some of the results but you can’t say we weren’t in it because besides two of our losses everything was by one goal. We were constantly fighting. I’m very proud of this group. It’s going to suck losing them next year. It doesn’t feel like I should be done with them yet. I’m very proud of each and every one of them.”