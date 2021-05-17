Lynx end tennis season with substate loss

It took three matches going to a tiebreaker, but Abraham Lincoln boys tennis saw its season come to an end on Saturday against Des Moines Roosevelt on the road in substate action.

The Lynx lost 5-3 after winning two singles matches and one doubles match.

“I thought realistically we could come out of singles 3-3 and ended up coming down 4-2,” head coach Myron Wilder said. ... “I thought (we could have) really put some pressure on them in doubles. That didn’t happen.

“But I was happy that we made it to doubles. I’ve been to preliminary substates where we haven’t even made it out of singles. It was good to get the doubles started. They were a strong team, just a little bit deeper than us. The guys really fought hard and left it on the court.”

Senior Jude Ryan picked up a win over Isaac Dotson at No. 4 singles. He lost the first set 6-4 but battled back to win the next two including a third-set tiebreaker, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8).

Sophomore Ty James defeated Nick Zeff 6-4, 7-5 at No. 5 singles.

James and senior Braden Mohr earned a win at No. 3 doubles, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Wilder mentioned he was especially proud of his seniors — Dalton Pregon, Cater James, Ryan and Mohr.