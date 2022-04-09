Lynx fall twice in TJ Invite

Class 4A No. 3 Abraham Lincoln lost two tough games on Saturday afternoon at Gale Wickersham Stadium to Omaha Skutt 3-0 and Class 3A No. 1 Valley West Des Moines in overtime, 2-1.

The Lynx offense got its chances but just couldn’t find the back of the net against Nebraska’s Class B defending state champion Skyhawks.

“Coming into the day knowing we were facing two reigning state champions, we knew we had some big tests today,” Miller said. “Both of those teams are probably going to be back in the running to defend their titles.

“Overall this was a very tough Saturday, but I think our effort, especially in the second game, was impressive. The girls kept working hard.”

The Lynx then took on another defending state champion in West Des Moines Valley who entered this game and was also rated as the No. 1 team in Class 3A.

Paige Bracker scored in the first half off a free kick from about 40 yards out to put the Lynx up 1-0, which is how most of the game would stand. The Tigers scored off a deep kick of their own with just over five minutes left in regulation to tie the game at 1-1 and ultimately force overtime.

Midway through the overtime, the Tiger found the back of the net again to spoil the Lynx’s bounce-back try.

While both losses are hard to take, Miller and the Lynx understand there are some lessons to take from these defeats.

“We had our opportunities in both games,” Miler said. “It was good to see us battle against two of the best teams in the area, they showed us a number of things that we still need to work on and get better at so when the postseason rolls around we can meet our goals and maybe have a chance maybe playing Valley again.”

Abraham Lincoln will look to put an end to their two-game skid when they host Sioux City North on Tuesday at Gale Wickersham Stadium at 5:30 p.m.

Omaha Skutt 1 2 – 3

Abraham Lincoln 0 0 – 0

Valley, West Des Moines (5-0) 0 1 1 – 2

Abraham Lincoln (3-3) 1 0 0 – 1