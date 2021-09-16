Lynx football bounces back against Wolverines

Junior quarterback Eli Lusajo scored the first touchdown of the second half on a 3-yard keeper to take a 19-14 lead. But, Sioux City West returned the kickoff to take back the lead.

Lusajo found the endzone again on another 3-yard keeper to take a 26-21 lead. A.L. wouldn't trail again.

Hayes scored on a 55-yard run to give A.L. a 12-point lead to end the third quarter. Lusajo scored at the beginning of the fourth quarter on a 9-yard run to streak the lead to 40-21.

Sioux City West returned another kickoff for a touchdown to cut the lead to 40-27 with just over nine minutes left in the game.

Junior Caden McDowell scored on a 12-yard run to give Abraham Lincoln a 48-27 lead with just over six minutes left in the game and Hayes put the finishing touches on the game with a 37-yard run.

"I think both our our tailbacks, Mikaele Hayes stood out to me offensively and so did Caden McDowell when he stepped in there," Wolfe said. "I'd have to watch film to tell you who stood out on defense, but I'm sure those guys up front did a phenomenal job. The defensive secondary did a good job tonight too. That was an area we wanted to improve on and I think they did that tonight."

Sioux City West would score one touchdown late in the game.