Lynx football bounces back against Wolverines

Abraham Lincoln football bounced back from a loss last Friday to defeat Sioux City West on the road Thursday night 55-33.
Sioux City West led 14-13 at the end of the first half before Abraham Lincoln exploded for 42 points in the second half.
"It's good to get back on the winning path, that's for sure," A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. "I think we started trusting in what we do and follow the plan and that sort of thing (in the second half).
"The other thing is defensively we played pretty well. We put ourselves in a bad position a few times with turnovers on offense. We gave up some big plays on kick returns. I was pretty proud of our defense tonight. They did a good job. The offense reallied in the second half and executed the plan a little better."
Abraham Lincoln senior running back Mikaele Hayes scored the opening touchdown of the game on a 5-yard scamper near the end of the first quarter.
The Wolverines answered with a touchdown of their own to tie the game before the end of the quarter.
Sioux City West took the lead with five minutes left to go in the first half on an interception return for a touchdown but the Lynx responded on the next drive with a 67-yard run from Hayes. A missed extra point kept the score at 14-13 headed into the break.
Junior quarterback Eli Lusajo scored the first touchdown of the second half on a 3-yard keeper to take a 19-14 lead. But, Sioux City West returned the kickoff to take back the lead.
Lusajo found the endzone again on another 3-yard keeper to take a 26-21 lead. A.L. wouldn't trail again.
Hayes scored on a 55-yard run to give A.L. a 12-point lead to end the third quarter. Lusajo scored at the beginning of the fourth quarter on a 9-yard run to streak the lead to 40-21.
Sioux City West returned another kickoff for a touchdown to cut the lead to 40-27 with just over nine minutes left in the game.
Junior Caden McDowell scored on a 12-yard run to give Abraham Lincoln a 48-27 lead with just over six minutes left in the game and Hayes put the finishing touches on the game with a 37-yard run.
"I think both our our tailbacks, Mikaele Hayes stood out to me offensively and so did Caden McDowell when he stepped in there," Wolfe said. "I'd have to watch film to tell you who stood out on defense, but I'm sure those guys up front did a phenomenal job. The defensive secondary did a good job tonight too. That was an area we wanted to improve on and I think they did that tonight."
Sioux City West would score one touchdown late in the game.
Abraham Lincoln is now 3-1 on the season and is 8-1 against Sioux City West since 2010. The Lynx have won the last four games against the Wolverines.