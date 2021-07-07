Lynx get hot at right time

Abraham Lincoln softball used a consistent offense that scored runs in six of the seven innings to defeat Glenwood 11-5 on the road on Tuesday.
The Lynx scored 1 in the third, two in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth. Glenwood had some success offensively, scoring once in the third, two in the third and two in the fifth.
“The kids played great last night,” head coach Ryan Koch said. “We scored every inning but the last inning. We were really productive at the plate.”
Koch credited players coming back from injury as one of the main reasons for the recent success. A.L. is now 3-2 in its last five games.
“We’re starting to find our rhythm at the tight time coming into tournament play,” he said. “They played with a lot of confidence last night and they played really relaxed last night. That’s the most relaxed I’ve ever seen them in the batter’s box all year long.”
Freshman Jayden Hargrave went 4 for 5 from the plate with three RBIs, Sophomore Jazmyne Villalobos went 2 for 5 with an RBI, freshman Kelsi Nelson went 2 for 5 with an RBI, junior Jessica Vrenick went 3 for 5 with one double and three RBIs and freshman Tessa Clifton went 2 for 5 with two RBIs.
“Jessica Vrenick’s double was a big shot for us,” Koch said. “It got us a couple of RBIs there. Tessa Clifton continues to be on fire recently. Jayden Hargrave was hit for like the 27th time this season along with her four hits that night.”
Hargrave stole two bases and Clifton recorded one stole base.
Sophomore Holly Hansen pitched all seven innings and allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out eight.
Koch also said he was happy with his defense’s performance.
“It was one of our best defensive nights as well,” he said. “We were really solid. The only error we had was a tough hop type play. That was a really solid defensive performance behind Holly Hansen’s pitching last night.
“... Emma O’Neal has been moved to catcher and has been a force back there as well. Her defense behind the plate last night against Glenwood was phenomenal.”
Abraham Lincoln will be in action next at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first round of regionals where they’ll play Des Moines Roosevelt. If the Lynx win they’ll move on to play Class 5A No. 3 Johnson who is 30-8 this season.
“We just want the kids to be relaxed and have fun and just be themselves going into the postseason,” Koch said. “It is a tough regional and we don’t want them to be nervous about who we’re playing we just want to go out and play our game and see what happens. If they just play relaxed and be themselves I think we can be really competitive.”
Abraham Lincoln (15-19) 121 223 0 — 11