Lynx girls tennis beats Monarchs
The Abraham Lincoln girls tennis team beat Denison-Schleswig 7-2 at home on Monday night.

The Lynx won all matches except at No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles.

At No. 1 singles, A.L. senior Harper Snead beat Paola Martinez 8-0, while at No. 3 junior Savannah Maisel beat Hailey Meseck 8-2. At No. 4, senior Maddie Anderson beat Hannah Weber 8-2, at No. 5 sophomore Kylie Hansen beat Abby Gehisen 8-5 and at No. 6 sophomore Ella Boes beat Evelyn Lopez 8-4. Sophomore Jeena Carle dropped the No. 2 single match 8-5 against Kiana Schulz.

In the doubles matches, Snead and Maisel teamed to beat Martinez and Schulz and at No. 2 Carle and Anderson beat Maseck and Weber 9-7. At No. 3, the Monarchs’ Gehisen and Lopez beat Hansen and Boes 8-3.

