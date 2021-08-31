 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynx golf compete at Fort Dodge Invite
0 comments

Lynx golf compete at Fort Dodge Invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
082021-cbn-spo-golf-p1

Abraham Lincoln’s Blake Higgins tees off on the first hole at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Aug. 19

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Abraham Lincoln golf competed at the Fort Dodge Invite on Tuesday against some of the top teams in the state.

The Lynx finished in 19th place as a team with a score of 485. A.L. defeated Des Moines North by 147 strokes.

Sophomore Blake Higgins led Abraham Lincoln with a score of 112, junior Steven Stangl carded a 120, sophomore Jaymeson Vander Velde shot a 121, freshman Camden Wyant tallied a 132, senior Brody Klopp scored a 138 and sophomore Mason Dizona finished with a 148.

Waukee junior Tanner Dinnebier led his team to a first-place finish after placing first with a score of 69. Waukee shot a 301 as a team.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Willow Creek Golf Course in LeMars.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amateur

Titans take tough loss in Harlan

  • Updated

Lewis Central football looked to be on its way to avenging a loss to Harlan from last year’s state quarterfinal, leading by 15 midway through …

Tingley scores big in first race
Amateur

Tingley scores big in first race

  • Updated

St. Albert freshman Tyler Tingley started her high school cross country career with a bang on Saturday at the Glenwood Invite, placing fifth w…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert