Lynx golf compete at Fort Dodge Invite

Abraham Lincoln golf competed at the Fort Dodge Invite on Tuesday against some of the top teams in the state.

The Lynx finished in 19th place as a team with a score of 485. A.L. defeated Des Moines North by 147 strokes.

Sophomore Blake Higgins led Abraham Lincoln with a score of 112, junior Steven Stangl carded a 120, sophomore Jaymeson Vander Velde shot a 121, freshman Camden Wyant tallied a 132, senior Brody Klopp scored a 138 and sophomore Mason Dizona finished with a 148.

Waukee junior Tanner Dinnebier led his team to a first-place finish after placing first with a score of 69. Waukee shot a 301 as a team.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Willow Creek Golf Course in LeMars.