Lynx golf runner up in first competition
Lynx golf runner up in first competition

20200917_spo_golf_1

Abraham Lincoln’s Blake Higgins chips onto the 12th green during the A.L./T.J. golf dual at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Sept. 16, 2020. 

 Staff file photos/Joe Shearer

Abraham Lincoln golf finished in second place in Tuesday's road triangular against Sioux City North and Sioux City West at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City.

The Lynx shot a combined 397, West won with a score of 321 and North carded a 446.

Blake Higgins and Mason Dizona led the Lynx with a score of 96, Jaymeson Vande Velde carded a 100, Mason Garreans totaled a 105, Brody Klopp scored a 114 and Toby Bohls finished with a 115.

North's Blake Maas won the meet with a score of 71.

"I thought we did pretty well for the first time out," A.L. head coach Rob Dittmer said. "It's always good to get one under our belts so we can figure out where we need to improve and get ready for the next one. ... I think that's about where we should have been at this point."

Dittmer did say there is room for improvement in all areas of the game.

"We need to get better, that's for sure. But, we knew that," he said. "All ball striking needs to get better, our short game needs to get better, we need to get better at everything. But, the kids kept grinding, and nobody got down on themselves. I thought everybody's attitude was good."

The Lynx will only have one day of practice before its next competition.

Abraham Lincoln will play at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Dodge Riverside golf course in Council Bluffs in a triangular against LeMars and Sioux City East.

"We'll get two guys in that I think will help us with our team score a little bit," Dittmer said. "In practice tomorrow we'll talk about what happened today and start to work on things. ... We have a long season, we're looking for improvement over the course of it."

