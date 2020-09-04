 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynx improve to 2-0 with road win
0 comments
Abe Lincoln 20, D.M. North 14

Lynx improve to 2-0 with road win

Only $5 for 5 months
Football graphic.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

DES MOINES — Make that a 2-0 start on the gridiron for Abraham Lincoln.

The Lynx got a pair of touchdowns from quarterback Lennx Brown and a five-yard scoring run from TJ Hayes to pull out a 20-14 triumph over Des Moines North.

Brown found Lucas Spanjer for a 40-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, then sealed the outcome with his three-yard scoring run in the fourth.

A.L. coach John Wolfe was happy with the result but wants to see better execution moving forward from his team.

“The good news is we won,” Wolfe said. “We’ve got to get better though. We didn’t meet our expectations. North came out and played a good game, and we’ve got to get better.

“We did some good things. We ran the ball well at times. We played defense well at times. We just weren’t consistent enough.”

A.L. will look to make it a 3-0 start next week when it hits the road again at Urbandale.

Abraham Lincoln (2-0) 0 7 6 7 — 20

Des Moines North (0-2) 0 0 6 8 — 14

AL: TJ Hayes 5 run (kick)

DMN: Nick Crispin run (attempt failed)

AL: Lucas Spanjer 40 pass from Lennx Brown (attempt failed)

AL: Brown 3 run (kick)

DMN: Touchdown (2-pt conversion)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert