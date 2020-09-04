Lynx improve to 2-0 with road win

DES MOINES — Make that a 2-0 start on the gridiron for Abraham Lincoln.

The Lynx got a pair of touchdowns from quarterback Lennx Brown and a five-yard scoring run from TJ Hayes to pull out a 20-14 triumph over Des Moines North.

Brown found Lucas Spanjer for a 40-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, then sealed the outcome with his three-yard scoring run in the fourth.

A.L. coach John Wolfe was happy with the result but wants to see better execution moving forward from his team.

“The good news is we won,” Wolfe said. “We’ve got to get better though. We didn’t meet our expectations. North came out and played a good game, and we’ve got to get better.

“We did some good things. We ran the ball well at times. We played defense well at times. We just weren’t consistent enough.”

A.L. will look to make it a 3-0 start next week when it hits the road again at Urbandale.

Abraham Lincoln (2-0) 0 7 6 7 — 20

Des Moines North (0-2) 0 0 6 8 — 14

AL: TJ Hayes 5 run (kick)

DMN: Nick Crispin run (attempt failed)