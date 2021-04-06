Lynx led by four seniors

Abraham Lincoln boys tennis has four seniors in its top six making the Lynx one of the most experienced teams headed into 2021.
That experience paid off in the first meet of the season, when A.L. swept Harlan 9-0 on March 30 at home.
Senior Dalton Pregon earned the 8-2 win at No. 1 singles and teamed with senior Jude Ryan (No. 4 singles) to win 8-3 in the No. 1 doubles spot.
Ryan, senior Carter James (No. 2), freshman Chris Wales (No. 3), sophomore Ty James (No. 5) and senior Braden Mohr (No. 6) also all earned victories in their singles and doubles matches.
“As a team, we were maybe a little bit nervous,” head coach Myron Wilder said. “We hadn’t played for over a year or had a match. ... In that respect, I was really happy with how it turned out.”
The Lynx ran into some trouble at the Valley Invite in West Des Moines on Saturday, losing 11-0 to West Des Moines Valley, but bounced back to defeat Des Moines East 11-0 later in the day.
Against East, Pregon defeated senior Brock Bruns 8-2, James won 8-6, Wales defeated his opponent 8-0, Ryan clinched an 8-1 win, James ousted his opponent 8-1 and Mohr clinched the singles sweep with an 8-0 victory.
Pregon and Ryan teamed together to win 8-3 in the No. 1 doubles spot, James and Wales won 8-3 and James and senior Brady Ridnour finished the doubles sweep with an 8-4 win.
“That was a tale of two matches there,” Wilder said. “... I was actually pleasantly surprised (about the Valley dual). The wins didn’t happen, but everybody played competitively.
“There was some close matches (against Des Moines East), but we came out on the winning end on all those. Everybody took care of business and got wins. That was a nice way to end the day.”
The Lynx have some big goals headed into the season including winning the city meet on April 27 and the conference tournament on May 4.
Wilder is also hoping to send the entire team or some individual to state. He hopes his senior leadership can make the difference this season with many teams having younger players.
“We’re pretty salty as far as that goes,” he said. “... Having those four out of six seniors is great. They’ve played matches, they know our drills, they can help out with the younger guys. They can help them prepare for some of these bigger matches coming up.”
Abraham Lincoln will be in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a home dual against St. Albert.