Lynx led by four seniors

“That was a tale of two matches there,” Wilder said. “... I was actually pleasantly surprised (about the Valley dual). The wins didn’t happen, but everybody played competitively.

“There was some close matches (against Des Moines East), but we came out on the winning end on all those. Everybody took care of business and got wins. That was a nice way to end the day.”

The Lynx have some big goals headed into the season including winning the city meet on April 27 and the conference tournament on May 4.

Wilder is also hoping to send the entire team or some individual to state. He hopes his senior leadership can make the difference this season with many teams having younger players.

“We’re pretty salty as far as that goes,” he said. “... Having those four out of six seniors is great. They’ve played matches, they know our drills, they can help out with the younger guys. They can help them prepare for some of these bigger matches coming up.”

Abraham Lincoln will be in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a home dual against St. Albert.