Lynx loaded for 2021 season

“Obviously Josh and Jamison will have to be big-time producers for us and leaders,” Isaacson said. “Josh is calm and collected and brings that to our team. We are challenging him to get a little more vocal as he has a very high basketball IQ and we trust him to do that. Jamison is being vocal and stepping up as a leader for our team. Both of them are learning the importance of mental engagement and thinking beyond themselves. They are focused on their individual growth but also the growth of our team.

“We have two guys who played minutes last year in JR Knauss and Jake Duffey. We will look to both of them to make an impact. Jaxson Jones is a new player for us who has invested a ton of time into making himself an impact player for us. We have two juniors and two freshmen who will be guys we need contributions from in Hunter Pearce and Tyler Costello (juniors) and then Etienne Higgins and Creighton Bracker (freshman).”