Lynx loaded for 2021 season

After a state tournament appearance in a crazy 2020 season, the Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team is ready to begin another season, which they hope will lead to another trip to Des Moines before it's over.
The Lynx, who enter the year as one of the best teams in Class 4A, look to make another deep playoff run and believes they have the pieces to do that again. The Lynx have been eager to get started, and while lots of expectations are circling this season, coach Jason Isaacson sums up the whole preseason in just one word.
“Excitement,” Isaacson said. “Excited to see how much this group can grow together and see how far they can go. We return two great guards in Jamison and Josh but after that everyone is new to our varsity rotation. JR gave us good minutes last year but will need to be a regular contributor this year. He along with our other new "rotation" guys have really worked hard this off-season to improve their game.”
While guys like Noah Sandbothe, Lennx Brown, and Christian Tidiane have graduated, the program still will have the leadership of Jamison Gruber, who averaged about 12 points last year. A.L. also returns Iowa Hawkeye commit Josh Dix who averaged over 19 points per game and to multiple recruiting sites is seen as the state's top basketball recruit.
These two along with some other guys who will be stepping up into larger roles will be looked at to help guide this team through this season.
“Obviously Josh and Jamison will have to be big-time producers for us and leaders,” Isaacson said. “Josh is calm and collected and brings that to our team. We are challenging him to get a little more vocal as he has a very high basketball IQ and we trust him to do that. Jamison is being vocal and stepping up as a leader for our team. Both of them are learning the importance of mental engagement and thinking beyond themselves. They are focused on their individual growth but also the growth of our team.
“We have two guys who played minutes last year in JR Knauss and Jake Duffey. We will look to both of them to make an impact. Jaxson Jones is a new player for us who has invested a ton of time into making himself an impact player for us. We have two juniors and two freshmen who will be guys we need contributions from in Hunter Pearce and Tyler Costello (juniors) and then Etienne Higgins and Creighton Bracker (freshman).”
While winning the conference will still be a big goal this season, the Lynx will also be playing in five games that feature out-of-state opponents from the states of Nebraska and Minnesota. In addition, A.L. will still be taking on some perennial powers in Iowa like Valley, West Des Moines, in-conference rival Sioux City East and an early road trip to Dowling Catholic in West Des Moines. Coach Isaacson says all these tests are to help the Lynx chase their ultimate goal for this season, which is a return to the state tournament in Des Moines, and perhaps a chance to bring home the state title.
“We set our schedule to really challenge our kids, Isaacson said. “We want them to see some tough opponents and adversity and see their response to that. We want to get back to state and make a run at it all this season. We know there is a big price to be paid for that to happen and are working hard at it each day and this schedule can help us to that goal.”
The Lynx will begin their season on Friday as they host Sioux City North at 7 p.m.