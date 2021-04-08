Lynx make 180, shutout Heelan

Abraham Lincoln boys soccer made a complete 180 from Saturday’s10-0 loss to Waukee, defeating Sioux City Heelan 8-0 at home on Tuesday after senior forward Spencer Hewitt placed four goals in the back of the net.

“We played aggressive, we played smart, we played like we were supposed to,” Lynx head coach Jamison Parkhill said. “If we would have played this way on Saturday it may have still been a defeat because Waukee is that good, but it definitely would not have been 10-0.”

Hewitt scored his first goal in the fifth minute, added another one in the 20th, scored his third in the 48th and his last in the 80th.

Junior defender Connor Oliver received an assist from senior forward Tony Hartenhoff and placed a shot in the back in the 59th minute, senior forward Brandon Toledo scored off Hewitt’s assist in the 35th minute, senior forward Connor Vargas found freshman midfielder Logan Vargas for another goal in the 19th minute, senior defender Kiernan Day scored in the 20th of another Hewitt assist and Connor Vargas was assisted by Hewitt to score with just over 10 minutes left in the first half.

Senior defense Noah Nielsen assisted on the last goal of the game.