Lynx outlast Jackets in nailbiter

A.L. freshman Tessa Clifton hit a one-out single in the top of the first but was stranded after a fielder's choice and a ground out. T.J. senior Lily Thompson also earned a hit, blasting a two-out single but a fly out left her at first.

Lynx sophomore Holly Hansen struck out her first of 12 batters in the bottom of the first. She pitched all nine innings allowed two hits, only one of which was earned on four hits.

Junior Alyssa Denman started in the circle for the Jackets and pitched eight innings. She allowed three runs, only one of which was earned on eight hits while striking out three batters.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Jazmyne Villalobos hit a two-out single in the top of the second but was left on first after a strikeout.

The Lynx took advantage of some mistakes in the top of the third to take the lead, scoring two runs off of four errors, a fielder's choice, two stolen bases and a base on balls.

T.J. responded when junior Shaeley Bose laid down a bunt to reach first, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Lexi Smith to make the score 2-1.

Lynx freshman Jayden Hargrave singled in the top of the first but was caught stealing.