Lynx outlast Jackets in nailbiter

Abraham Lincoln softball needed nine innings in Thursday's road game at Thomas Jefferson, but its patience paid off with a 7-2 victory.
The Lynx are 2-1 against the Yellow Jackets this season after a split against them earlier this year.
"That was our best defensive game we've played all year long," head coach Ryan Koch said. "It took awhile for our bats to wake up but defensively that was definitely the best we've played all year."
Earning a win over a city and conference opponent made the victory especially exciting for Koch.
"A.L., T.J., that rivalry goes back forever," he said. "It's just always a big game and you can expect the best from both teams. Getting a huge win like that, in extra innings like that, against a very solid T.J. team means a lot to the kids. Those inter-city rivalries are huge for the kids."
Neither team scored through the first two innings, but Abraham Lincoln scored two runs in the two of the third to take the lead.
Thomas Jefferson cut the lead to one in the bottom of the third and tied it in the bottom of the fourth.
Neither team could find its offense for the rest of the game forcing extra inning. A.L. and T.J. but finished the eighth scoreless but the Lynx bats became hot in the ninth, scoring five runs for the win.
A.L. freshman Tessa Clifton hit a one-out single in the top of the first but was stranded after a fielder's choice and a ground out. T.J. senior Lily Thompson also earned a hit, blasting a two-out single but a fly out left her at first.
Lynx sophomore Holly Hansen struck out her first of 12 batters in the bottom of the first. She pitched all nine innings allowed two hits, only one of which was earned on four hits.
Junior Alyssa Denman started in the circle for the Jackets and pitched eight innings. She allowed three runs, only one of which was earned on eight hits while striking out three batters.
Abraham Lincoln sophomore Jazmyne Villalobos hit a two-out single in the top of the second but was left on first after a strikeout.
The Lynx took advantage of some mistakes in the top of the third to take the lead, scoring two runs off of four errors, a fielder's choice, two stolen bases and a base on balls.
T.J. responded when junior Shaeley Bose laid down a bunt to reach first, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Lexi Smith to make the score 2-1.
Lynx freshman Jayden Hargrave singled in the top of the first but was caught stealing.
Thomas Jefferson tied the game up in the bottom of the fourth after senior Mirka Diaz reached second on an error and her courtesy runner, freshman Cara Ronk, reached third on a passed ball.
Freshman Madeline Tierney tied the game up on a two-out RBI double.
After the game-tying RBI, both defenses locked in.
Only Villalobos, Vrenick, Tierney and A.L. junior Emma Oneal recorded hits over the next four innings.
That all changed in the top of the ninth.
Abraham Lincoln junior Baylie Girres hit a leadoff single and Hargrave laid down a bunt to reach first. Both runners made it into scoring position on a passed ball.
Lynx freshman Kelsi Nelson hit an RBI single for the go-ahead run. Clifton slammed a two-RBI single and Vrenick put the cherry on top with a two-run home run to take a 7-2 lead.
Hansen hit a single later in the inning, but her courtesy runner was caught stealing second.
T.J. attempted a late rally to stay in the game in the ninth.
Diaz reached first on a base on balls, but her courtesy runner was left stranded after two fly outs and a ground out.
"We've been in so many tight games this year, inside I'm going crazy but you try to stay calm for the kids," Koch said. "They stayed really calm. I think just being in all those tight games we've been in helped prepare us for that extra innings."
Despite the loss, Thomas Jefferson head coach Amy Anderson was proud of how her team performed.
"The kids really battled throughout the game," she said. "... We've been talking for the past couple weeks about cutting down our defensive errors and having less strikeouts offensively, to compete and put us in a position to win games."
Vrenick finished the game going 2 of 5 from the plate with three RBIs for A.L. and Tierney went 2 for 4 with one RBI for T.J.
Vrenick wasn't the only player to stand out to Koch.
"Tessa Clifton at first base has just been very, very good this year," he said. "She made some big plays for us in that game. She's been making them all year. She's quiet and just goes about her business."
A.L. outhit TJ 11-4 and only committed one error.
The game also held special meaning for both teams as Thomas Jefferson held a breast cancer awareness night.
"It has touched our family, my daughter's mom," Koch said. "T.J. showed a lot of class. We just appreciate all the love that T.J. gave the community that night."
The game was also special for Thomas Jefferson fans.
"We were able to recognize Holly Ulmer, a 1993 T.J. graduate," Anderson said. "... It was great to bring our community together and support Holly and her family."
Abraham Lincoln (9-9) 002 000 005 -- 7 11 1