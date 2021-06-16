Lynx outlast late Titans rally

The Titans made their way onto the scoreboard after an error from the Lynx in the top of the fifth, but A.L. responded immediately as Hansen scored junior Emma Oneal in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single. One more run came in to score after a pitch got past the catcher to put the Lynx up 8-1 after five complete innings.

The Titans gave one last push in the top of the seventh and made it a one-run game. Hansen struck out Titan eighth grader Haley Wilcox for out number two and Girres made a catch in center field to save the game for the Lynx.

“I really wanted the ball to come to me,” Girres said. “I just kept thinking about, and then came that play. I saw it coming, got a little nervous, I was thinking if I drop this it’s not going to be good. But, I did catch it, which felt great.

“Last year, we were up a lot, just like this year, they got the momentum and got us last year. This year, we just found a way to pull through and it’s a good feeling. It’s always a good feeling when you beat the city teams.”

Girres finished the game with two hits, which co-led the Lynx with sophomore Holly Hansen who also had two hits. Hansen also earned the win in the circle for the Lynx after pitching all seven innings and striking out 10 batters.