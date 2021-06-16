Lynx outlast late Titans rally

Abraham Lincoln softball fought off a late rally by Lewis Central in Wednesday's home game to win 8-7.
A.L. held an 8-1 lead entering the top of the seventh, but L.C. scored six runs, falling just short of the comeback.
“This group just keeps competing,” Lynx coach Ryan Koch said. “They like to make things interesting at times for sure, but they go out and compete every game. They’ve been in a lot of close games, so they’re used to playing in situations like these.
“That’s a great hitting Lewis Central team. They made us earn it and you got to give big respect to them for the way they came back and competed.”
The Lynx wasted no time breaking the ice as Tessa Clifton popped one to centerfield for a sacrifice fly to bring Jayden Hargrave home for the quick 1-0 lead.
The Titans threatened to tie the game as senior Haley Bach hit a one-out triple, but sophomore pitcher Holly Hansen and the Lynx defense held Bach at third as they got back-to-back outs after that to strand the senior on third.
The Lynx then made their move in the bottom half of the third to pull away from the visiting Titans. Junior Baylee Girres started the Lynx with a hit, Hargrave singled and freshman Kelsi Nelson hit an RBI double to make it 2-0.
The Lynx weren’t done yet, Hargrave scored after Clifton grounded out. Nelson scored off an RBI single from junior Jessica Vrenick. Before the third inning was over, A.L. tallied up five runs to take a commanding 6-0 lead over its city rival.
The Titans made their way onto the scoreboard after an error from the Lynx in the top of the fifth, but A.L. responded immediately as Hansen scored junior Emma Oneal in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single. One more run came in to score after a pitch got past the catcher to put the Lynx up 8-1 after five complete innings.
The Titans gave one last push in the top of the seventh and made it a one-run game. Hansen struck out Titan eighth grader Haley Wilcox for out number two and Girres made a catch in center field to save the game for the Lynx.
“I really wanted the ball to come to me,” Girres said. “I just kept thinking about, and then came that play. I saw it coming, got a little nervous, I was thinking if I drop this it’s not going to be good. But, I did catch it, which felt great.
“Last year, we were up a lot, just like this year, they got the momentum and got us last year. This year, we just found a way to pull through and it’s a good feeling. It’s always a good feeling when you beat the city teams.”
Girres finished the game with two hits, which co-led the Lynx with sophomore Holly Hansen who also had two hits. Hansen also earned the win in the circle for the Lynx after pitching all seven innings and striking out 10 batters.
After mustering just one hit through the first five innings the Titans connected for six hits in the top of the seventh. While coming up short in this rally attempt stings a bit, tomorrow is a new day and Titans coach Hannah Cole is proud of how her team kept fighting.
“We just couldn’t get that last run across,” Cole said. “I’m really proud of how the girls fought back. Our defense for the most part had a really decent night and made some crazy plays and I think that helped us build up our energy and we made a late adjustment at the plate.
“We started to hit line drives and we just need to make that adjustment a bit earlier. Again though I’m proud of how the girls kept fighting.”
A.L. will play Thomas Jefferson Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Game two of the originally-scheduled doubleheader -- due to the heat index -- will be rescheduled to Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Lewis Central (9-10) 000 010 6 — 7
Abraham Lincoln (8-9) 105 020 X — 8