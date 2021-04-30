 Skip to main content
Lynx overcome Tri-Center in OT
Lynx players celebrate following a goal from Abraham Lincoln’s Piper McGuire (18) late in the second half on Tuesday. 

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Abraham Lincoln junior forward Hannah Schimmer overcame what head coach Robbie Miller described as a tough, physical game to score both goals in a 2-1 win over Tri-Center in overtime on the road on Friday night.

The Lynx controlled the ball for most of the game and got off 26 shots, 20 of which were on goal but the Trojans defense made putting the ball in the back of the net a difficult task.

“We were pretty much the dominant team. Give Tri-Center a lot of credit. Their defense stood tall,” Miller said. “They didn’t let us break through very often. We kept working, we kept trying. We had 20 shots on goal to their four.”

Neither team scored in the first half but Schimmer finally broke the scoring open in the second half off an assist from sophomore midfielder Piper McGuire.

Tri-Center didn’t take long to even the score when freshman forward Annaliese Points drilled a shot in the back of the net from nearly 40 yards out.

“We were pushing them as hard as we could go and they were responding pretty well,” Miller said. “It was a good offensive-defensive battle right there.”

It looked as if the game might go into a second overtime when freshman goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf booted the ball to McGuire who beat a defender off the dribble and sent a through ball to Schimmer who snuck the ball past the goalie with just two minutes remaining in the first overtime.

Besides Schimmer and McGuire, Miller pointed to sophomore midfielder Jazmin Martinez, sophomore midfielder Trista Baker, junior defender Paige Bracker and sophomore defender Kenzie Kvammen as key players in the victory.

“It was a tough, physical battle,” Miller said. “There were things that were going against and the team mentally stayed in it and we just kept attacking. It was probably our mentally toughest game we’ve played all year. I’m really proud of the effort our team gave today.”

Abraham Lincoln is now 8-1 and Tri-Center falls to 8-2.

The Lynx are in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Wickersham Stadium against St. Albert. The Trojans will play at 4:30 on Thursday at home against Logan-Magnolia.

Abraham Lincoln (8-1) 0 1 1 — 2

Tri-Center (8-2) 0 1 0 — 1

