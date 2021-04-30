Lynx overcome Tri-Center in OT

Abraham Lincoln junior forward Hannah Schimmer overcame what head coach Robbie Miller described as a tough, physical game to score both goals in a 2-1 win over Tri-Center in overtime on the road on Friday night.

The Lynx controlled the ball for most of the game and got off 26 shots, 20 of which were on goal but the Trojans defense made putting the ball in the back of the net a difficult task.

“We were pretty much the dominant team. Give Tri-Center a lot of credit. Their defense stood tall,” Miller said. “They didn’t let us break through very often. We kept working, we kept trying. We had 20 shots on goal to their four.”

Neither team scored in the first half but Schimmer finally broke the scoring open in the second half off an assist from sophomore midfielder Piper McGuire.

Tri-Center didn’t take long to even the score when freshman forward Annaliese Points drilled a shot in the back of the net from nearly 40 yards out.

“We were pushing them as hard as we could go and they were responding pretty well,” Miller said. “It was a good offensive-defensive battle right there.”