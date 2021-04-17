Lynx serve up two more wins

Abraham Lincoln boys tennis added two more wins on Friday in a home quad to improve its record to 6-1 and win its fifth straight dual.
A.L. started the day against Sioux City North where it won 6-3 after the Lynx swept all three doubles matches and split the six singles matches.
"That was a really good match all the way through," Lynx head coach Myron Wilder said. "... I was happy to have a tough match there. We've had one match where we got beat pretty easily and then we've been able to win relatively easily against some other opponents. So, this was a really good match where we came out on the right end against a quality opponent."
No. 2 senior Carter James defeated Keller Newton 9-7, No. 3 freshman Chris Wailes earned a 9-8 (9-7) win over AJ Johnson and No. 6 senior Braden Mohr won 8-3.
There was some heartbreak in the singles matches with two of the three losses coming in a tiebreaking set.
Abraham Lincoln dominated in the doubles matches not allowing Sioux City North to score more than three points in any match.
Senior Dalton Pregon and senior Jude Ryan teamed for the 8-3 victory at No. 1 doubles, James and Wailes defeated Johnson and Newton 8-2 in the No. 2 slot and Mohr and sophomore Ty James won 8-2 in the No. 3 slot.
The momentum from the victory carried over into the second dual against Sioux City West with the Lynx sweeping all eight matches.
"The second match against West, they were a little more inexperienced I think," Wilder said. "It was 8-0. I was happy with that. It was nice for those players to get a win. West was a little inexperienced but they fought hard."
Pregon defeated Mason Jelken 8-0 in the No. 1 spot, James won 8-1 over Reid Jansen, Wailes defeated Tony Ngo 8-1, Ryan won 8-4 over Colin Houts, James earned an 8-1 win over Carter Jelken and Mohr finished the sweep with an 8-1 win over Kenny Lam.
Wilder said he was especially happy with Mohr's performance, as well as some of the other young talent.
"He's having a really good season," he said. "He's only lost one match so far. He's been a steady doubles partner with Ty James. It's been nice to be able to count on that back of the order to get us some wins. Sometimes you worry about that. Braden has held down that spot really well.
"We have another young guy, Chris Wailes who's a freshman that's really been playing solid all year for us. He's one of the leaders at his position. We've been happy with that."
The Lynx and Bears only fit in two doubles matches before the rain ended the evening but Pregon and Ryan were able to defeat Mason Jelken and Ngo 6-1 and James and Wailes swept Jansen and Houts 6-0.
Thomas Jefferson also competed against the Sioux City schools but is still looking for its first victory after falling 6-0 to Sioux City North and 6-3 to Sioux City West.
Despite the defeat head coach Dave Kaeding said the Yellow Jackets learned a lot in the quad.
"We've improved. We get better every day," he said.
The three victories for T.J. came from freshman Ryan Smith in the No. 4 singles spot in an 8-6 win over Carter Jelken, the No. 1 doubles team of senior Jaiden Belt and freshman Derek Runions who defeated Mason Jelken and Jansen 9-7 and the No. 2 doubles team of sophomore Jace Mundt and freshman Ryan Smith who earned the 8-2 victory against Ngo and Houts.
"Ryan is playing really well in the lower half of our order," Kaeding said. "I was just talking to him. He's had so much fun because he's getting better every day. They played really good. They played about as well as they can. Actually, all across the board, we played as good of tennis as we have all year."
Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson are in action next at 4 p.m. on Tuesday when the two city schools will square off at A.L.