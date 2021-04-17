Lynx serve up two more wins

"The second match against West, they were a little more inexperienced I think," Wilder said. "It was 8-0. I was happy with that. It was nice for those players to get a win. West was a little inexperienced but they fought hard."

Pregon defeated Mason Jelken 8-0 in the No. 1 spot, James won 8-1 over Reid Jansen, Wailes defeated Tony Ngo 8-1, Ryan won 8-4 over Colin Houts, James earned an 8-1 win over Carter Jelken and Mohr finished the sweep with an 8-1 win over Kenny Lam.

Wilder said he was especially happy with Mohr's performance, as well as some of the other young talent.

"He's having a really good season," he said. "He's only lost one match so far. He's been a steady doubles partner with Ty James. It's been nice to be able to count on that back of the order to get us some wins. Sometimes you worry about that. Braden has held down that spot really well.

"We have another young guy, Chris Wailes who's a freshman that's really been playing solid all year for us. He's one of the leaders at his position. We've been happy with that."

The Lynx and Bears only fit in two doubles matches before the rain ended the evening but Pregon and Ryan were able to defeat Mason Jelken and Ngo 6-1 and James and Wailes swept Jansen and Houts 6-0.