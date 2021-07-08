Lynx seventh inning rally pushes by Roughriders

Abraham Lincoln softball rallied back at the last moment to advance to the regional semifinal after beating Des Moines Roosevelt 3-2 at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex on Thursday.

“These kids just don’t quit,” Lynx coach Ryan Koch said. “It’s just incredible how these kids compete. No matter the situation or how much we’re down, these kids just play hard and when they do that, good things happen.

“These kids just believe. This is a wonderful group of kids and their heart for the game is just beautiful.”

The Roughriders broke the ice with a run in the second inning off a wild pitch to go up 1-0. Things would remain that way as the defensive duel. Roosevelt made it 2-0 as another pitch got by the catcher in the top of the fifth.

The Roughriders tried to make it 3-0 as a runner tried to steal home, but was beat to the plate to preserve the 2-0 score.

The Lynx bats were unable to solve the riddle of Madeline Thomas’ pitching, who held A.L. scoreless through six innings.

Heading into the seventh Holly Hansen silenced the Roughriders in the top of the seventh as she struck out three batters to give Abraham Lincoln some momentum as the game went to the bottom half of the final inning.