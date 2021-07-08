Lynx shows improvement

Abraham Lincoln baseball may not have earned a win in Thursday's road doubleheader at Sioux City Heelan, but head coach Brett Elam noted he was happy with the recent improvement.
The Lynx lost the first game 5-2 and the second game 8-1.
"The first game was a ton better," Elam said "Even though it was 5-2 and we gave them a couple of runs on errors, it felt like a baseball game to us. We played pretty good defense for the most part. We caught the ball, retrieve the ball and hit the ball. First time we've done all three of those in a long time it felt like."
After frustrating losses to Sioux City North and Sioux City East earlier in the week, improvement was the main focus for A.L. headed into the game. The Lynx only have four games until the postseason begins.
"That was the biggest thing," Elam said. "It's just disappointing to see (that at) this point in the year we're still taking steps in the wrong direction. Even if it's baby steps, and we're building toward getting better by the end of the year then it is what it is."
One highlight in the game included sophomore Clayton Smith hitting the first home run of the season for Abraham Lincoln. It was also the first home run of his career.
Sophomore Bennett Olsen and sophomore Brayden Lincoln both hit doubles in the first game as well. Senior Jaden Reiss went 2 for 3 from the plate.
In the first game, Heelan took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third and led 4-1 after the fourth. Abraham Lincoln cut the lead to two in the fifth before Heelan scored once more in the sixth.
In game two, A.L. scored one in the top of the first to take the lead before surrendering three in the second, two in the third and three in the fifth.
Abraham Lincoln 000 110 0 -- 2
Sioux City Heelan 002 201 X -- 5
Abraham Lincoln (7-24) 100 000 0 -- 1
Sioux City Heelan (22-10-1) 032 030 X -- 8