Lynx softball wins third straight

Abraham Lincoln softball won its third-straight game Friday night at Clarinda in a 5-3 victory.
A.L. scored the first run of the game in the top of the third, before falling behind 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning.
But, the Lynx battled back and took the lead for good in the fourth, scoring three runs.
Clarinda cut the lead to one in the fifth, but Abraham Lincoln added an insurance run in the top of the seventh and held Clarinda off the scoreboard in the bottom half.
"It's been a grind this week but we just keep competing," head coach Ryan Koch said. "Another close game that came down to the wire and the kids worked hard and just battled through it and got a victory."
Clarinda had two bases runners in the bottom of the seventh but A.L. sophomore pitcher Holly Hansen forced a ground out and struck out an opponent to end the game.
Hansen was one of many standouts in Koch's mind with her 10-strikeout performance.
With the win, the Lynx are now above .500 on the season with a 10-9 record.
"The kids are just really comfortable with each other and they're comfortable playing," Koch said. "They're not worried about making mistakes. THey're having fun playing ball and you can just feel that positive energy from all the kids, the fun they're having. It's really enjoyable for all involved."
Freshman Tessa Clifton went 3 for 4 from the plate with one triple and sophomore Jazmyne Villalobos and junior Baylie Girres made some key catches in the outfield to save some runs according to Koch.
"The kids are really buying into what we're doing," Koch said. "They're relaxed. They're being great teammates. They're having a lot of fun. They're playing hard. They're there for each other through the good and the bad. They lift each other up when things don't go well.
"Our No. 1 nonnegotiables for the team are to be a good teammate and human being and have fun. These kids are living that to the tee. It's just enjoyable to watch."