Lynx softball wins third straight

Abraham Lincoln softball won its third-straight game Friday night at Clarinda in a 5-3 victory.

A.L. scored the first run of the game in the top of the third, before falling behind 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning.

But, the Lynx battled back and took the lead for good in the fourth, scoring three runs.

Clarinda cut the lead to one in the fifth, but Abraham Lincoln added an insurance run in the top of the seventh and held Clarinda off the scoreboard in the bottom half.

"It's been a grind this week but we just keep competing," head coach Ryan Koch said. "Another close game that came down to the wire and the kids worked hard and just battled through it and got a victory."

Clarinda had two bases runners in the bottom of the seventh but A.L. sophomore pitcher Holly Hansen forced a ground out and struck out an opponent to end the game.

Hansen was one of many standouts in Koch's mind with her 10-strikeout performance.

With the win, the Lynx are now above .500 on the season with a 10-9 record.