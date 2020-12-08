Lynx split with Le Mars in home opener

The Lynx made their home debuts as they hosted the Le Mars Bulldogs to town.

A low scoring second quarter doomed the Lynx girls in a 48-38 defeat to Le Mars.

The game started slow in terms of scoring, but the Lynx came out with the games first five points within the game’s first four minutes before Le Mars found their groove and sunk back to back treys to take the lead for the first time. The teams exchanged the lead twice before ending the quarter in a 10-10 tie.

The Bulldogs however, took control in the second quarter as they allowed the hosting Lynx just two points for the quarter, allowing them to charge ahead with a 24-12 lead at the break.

“We just had a lot of trouble scoring,” A.L. coach Chad Shaa said. “We tried a few new things after halftime to try and get our offense going, but we just could get out of that funk and really get our offense going tonight.”

The third quarter for a while proved no easier time for the Lynx as they were scoreless for the first three minutes but began to find some success, but the Bulldogs kept finding ways to earn high percentage shots as Le Mars made eight of their 11 second half shots in or around the paint.