Lynx split with Le Mars in home opener

The Lynx made their home debuts as they hosted the Le Mars Bulldogs to town.
A low scoring second quarter doomed the Lynx girls in a 48-38 defeat to Le Mars.
The game started slow in terms of scoring, but the Lynx came out with the games first five points within the game’s first four minutes before Le Mars found their groove and sunk back to back treys to take the lead for the first time. The teams exchanged the lead twice before ending the quarter in a 10-10 tie.
The Bulldogs however, took control in the second quarter as they allowed the hosting Lynx just two points for the quarter, allowing them to charge ahead with a 24-12 lead at the break.
“We just had a lot of trouble scoring,” A.L. coach Chad Shaa said. “We tried a few new things after halftime to try and get our offense going, but we just could get out of that funk and really get our offense going tonight.”
The third quarter for a while proved no easier time for the Lynx as they were scoreless for the first three minutes but began to find some success, but the Bulldogs kept finding ways to earn high percentage shots as Le Mars made eight of their 11 second half shots in or around the paint.
The Lynx tried to mount a rally in the fourth quarter as they cut the Bulldog lead down to 10 after tailing by as much as 16, but it was too little too late.
“I’m proud of the girls for trying to fight back,” Shaa said. “I got to give credit to LeMars though, they have some great players and they converted some big shots.”
AL’s leading scorer was Baylie Girres with 13 points.
BOYS
The Lynx boys put on a good show in their home debut as they topped LeMars 60-45 in a Missouri River Conference battle.
The Lynx started the game hot with a 7-0 run, however the Bulldogs fought back to prove that this would be a close one. Nonetheless AL held a 16-13 lead after one quarter. Assisted by a 9-3 run in the final 3:33 of the first half, the Bulldogs took the lead heading into the break 28-23.
“We kind of got away from what we usually do in that second quarter,” Lynx coach Jason Isaacson said. “We tried to do some new things defensively and I take a lot of the responsibility for that first half. I was trying to switch up a couple things and that’s not what we usually do.”
“So at halftime we switched back to our normal defense and our guys did a really good job fighting through screens and defending their man.”
In the second half, the Lynx offense came alive, as they went on a 21-4 run that spanned from the mid third quarter through the early fourth.
Partial thanks to that run goes to senior Josh Dix who scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half. Following him was senior Noah Sandbothe who finished his night with 13 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter to help the Lynx put away a rowdy Bulldog team.
“Josh (Dix) is such a good player,” Isaacson said. “I think he sensed that we needed him to take over for a minute and get us back on track and he was just everywhere, he was also getting rebounds, blocks and steals defensively.”
“It also helped to have Noah (Sandbothe) in that second half, he and JR Knauss gave us great minutes and played really good defense, got some offensive putbacks, their energy was huge to spark that run too.”
Both Lynx teams will return to the court on Dec. 11 as they host intra-city rival Thomas Jefferson.
Girls 1 2 3 4 Final
AL 10 2 12 14--38
Le Mars 10 14 15 9--48
Boys 1 2 3 4 Final
AL 16 7 20 17--60
LeMars 13 15 9 8--45
