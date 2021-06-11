Lynx, Stars split doubleheader

Abraham Lincoln softball split a doubleheader against Sioux City North on the road Thursday. The Lynx lost game one 12-5 but rebounded to win 13-3 in the second game.

A.L. was only down 6-4 in game one, entering the bottom of the sixth but gave up six runs.

"Game one, we were in the game,' head coach Ryan Koch said. "It was like 6-4, going into the bottom of the sixth and then we had one of those things that happen in sports where just everything went wrong and they put up six and we scored got bases loaded in the top of the seventh but they closed the deal on us. It was just one bad inning or that game is probably extra innings."

The Stars struck first in game one. They scored one run in the first and second innings. The Lynx battled back to take the lead in the third scoring three runs.

North tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with a solo run scored and took a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

A.L. cut the deficit to one in the top of the sixth before giving up six runs in the bottom of the inning. Abraham Lincoln attempted a late-game but only managed one run in the seventh.

The second game was a flip of the script.