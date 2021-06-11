Lynx, Stars split doubleheaders

Abraham Lincoln softball split a doubleheader against Sioux City North on the road Thursday. The Lynx lost game one 12-5 but rebounded to win 13-3 in the second game.
A.L. was only down 6-4 in game one entering the bottom of the sixth but gave up six runs.
"Game one, we were in the game," head coach Ryan Koch said. "It was like 6-4, going into the bottom of the sixth and then we had one of those things that happen in sports where just everything went wrong and they put up six and we scored got bases loaded in the top of the seventh but they closed the deal on us. It was just one bad inning or that game is probably extra innings."
The Stars struck first in game one. They scored one run in the first and second innings. The Lynx battled back to take the lead in the third scoring three runs.
North tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with a solo run scored and took a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth.
A.L. cut the deficit to one in the top of the sixth before giving up six runs in the bottom of the inning. Abraham Lincoln attempted a late-game but only managed one run in the seventh.
The second game was a flip of the script.
The Lynx came out firing on all cylinders scoring 11 runs in the top of the first.
North cut the deficit to nine in the bottom of the second but A.L. outscored SNC 2-1 over the last three innings.
Highlights on the night include freshman Savanna Vanderwerf making what Kock called an "ESPN top-10 play" at second base where she dove and threw a girl out from her back after diving.
Vanderwerf wasn't the only player that stood out to Koch.
"Kelsey Nelson was a rock at catcher. The kid worked two games behind the plate in the heat, just battled all night long. Holy Hansen in the circle, whenever she’s in the circle we have a chance to win," he said.
Abraham Lincoln is in action tonight at 7 p.m. at Red Oak. After that, the Lynx will be in action at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Sioux City Heelan in a doubleheader.
Abraham Lincoln 003 001 1 -- 5
Sioux City North 110 136 X -- 13
Abraham Lincoln (7-7) (11)01 01 -- 13
Sioux City North (4-11) 021 00 -- 3
AL baseball splits with Sioux City North
Abraham Lincoln baseball also split a road doubleheader with Sioux City North on Thursday.
The Lynx lost the first game 13-8 and won the second 10-6.
Despite losing the first game, head coach Brett Elan said there were positives to take from game one, primarily outhitting the stars 16-8. Both teams also committed six errors.
"We had 16 hits which we felt good about in the first game, even though we only got eight runs out of that. We walked after the game," Elam said. "Giving up 13 runs on six errors is going to factor into play in the three innings that they scored runs. We talked about trying to play a more fundamental error-free, clean baseball and give ourselves a chance instead of shooting ourselves in the foot. That was the difference between game one and game two honestly."
A.L. took a one-run lead in the first and led by two after the top of the second but surrendered three in the bottom.
The Lynx to a 4-3 led in the third but fell behind 7-4 after giving up four in the bottom of the fourth.
Abraham Lincoln closed the game to one run in the fifth but gave up six in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 13-6. The Lynx attempted a late rally but only scored two in the top of the seventh.
Junior Carson Schaa went 3 for 4 from the plate, senior Jaden Reiss went 2 for 4, sophomore Bennet Olsen went 2 for 3 and sophomore Clayton Smith pitched a complete game and went 3 for 4 at the plate.
Freshman Gaven Goldsberry went 2 for 4, sophomore Braydon Lincoln went 2 for 4.
"(We) also had multiple-hit guys," Elam said. "We just couldn’t get timely hits with runners in scoring position. We had plenty of chances we just didn’t capitalize on them."
Abraham Lincoln switched some players around defensively for the second game, but one of the biggest differences was the pitching of junior Braden LaSale.
La Sale pitched all seven innings.
"He was getting tired at the end," Elam said. "I think he finished with 112 pitches. He kind of gutted out the seventh inning. He wanted to go back out there and get the job done and he finished strong.
"We switched some guys around defensively a bit. I told Brayden LeSale you have to fill up the strike zone early and often. That’s what he did. He got ahead of a lot of hitters. We got a lot of ground balls and fly balls. The biggest things were not throwing the ball around and making the routine play. That’s really the basic difference between game one and game two. We made the plays and didn’t throw the ball all over the place."
The Stars took an early lead in game two scoring a pair of runs in the first and leading 3-1 after the third.
The Lynx then took the lead for good in the fourth scoring five runs to take a three-run lead. A.L. led 8-4 after five innings.
Abraham Lincoln stretched the lead to 10-4 in the sixth and North tried to make a late-game comeback but scored only two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Lynx had nine hits in game two.
Schaa went 3 for 4, Olsen went 2 for 4 and freshman Aidan Martin went 2 for 4.
Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in a home doubleheaders against Sioux City Heelan.
Abraham Lincoln 112 020 2 -- 8
Sioux City North 030 406 X -- 13
Abraham Lincoln (4-12) 001 522 0 -- 10
Sioux City North (3-14) 201 100 2 -- 6