 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynx sweep conference tennis
0 comments

Lynx sweep conference tennis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210417_spo_tennis_1

Abraham Lincoln’s Dalton Pregon returns a shot while playing Sioux City North’s Caleb Weber on Friday, April 16, 2021.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Abraham Lincoln boys and girls tennis added some hardware to the cabinet on Tuesday at the Missouri River Athletic Conference tournament finishing first as a team in both divisions.

On top of the team awards, the Lynx boys team of senior Dalton Pregon and senior Jude Ryan placed first in the doubles bracket after defeating teammates senor Carter James and freshman Chris Wailes 8-3 who finished in second.

Sophomore Ty James placed fourth in the singles bracket and senior Branden Mohr took fifth.

“It felt great,” A.L. boys head coach Myron Wilder said. “The guys really played, I couldn’t have drawn it up any better. That’s exactly what I was looking for. Our doubles team swept into the finals and played each other in the finals. We got the maximum points out of doubles. The two guys I put in singles Ty James and Braden Mohr both performed even better than I thought they would. It really went well. I think everybody played the best they could.”

Senor Harper Sneap continued her impressive season for the Lynx and placed first in the singles bracket and the doubles team of sophomore Jeena Carle and junior Savannah Masiel won the doubles bracket.

“We’re really pleased with how things went today,” Abraham Lincoln girls coach Bryan Pregon said. “... The key for us was the performance of (Snead) she won a ton of really clutch matches. She had three matches where she really had to dig deep and play her best in order to win those early rounds. The doubles combination that we went with really kind of gelled together today. ... Today they were able to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together.”

Thomas Jefferson was also in action in the MRAC tournament with the success from multiple of its boys and girls.

The girls were especially effective and finished in second place as a team.

Junior Faith Christensen and Junior Aaliyah Neve opened the girls doubles tournament with two wins and finished in third place.

Senior Chloe Alley placed second in the singles bracket.

“Coming into it I was hoping we could finish fifth,” T.J. girls head coach Matt Connor said. “I knew we had the potential to finish higher. We just haven’t finished off matches. Girls stepped up today and played with great effort and great attitude. It was a really good day.”

For the boys, senior Jaiden Belt and freshman Derek Runions lost their first match but won three straight before being eliminated. Freshman Ryan Smith won his opening match and came one match away from playing for fifth place.

“It was a lot of fun,” T.J. boys head coach Dave Kaeding said. “I think the kids probably had as much fun with this format. It was really nice. ... The T.J. kids played as well as we could have. I thought we played really well. Singles we had Ryan Smith who’s played really well as a freshman. He tied for seventh. My doubles team of Jaiden Belt and Derek Runions also tied for seventh. Those three kids played really.”

Both A.L. teams will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in a dual against Glenwood. The girls will host the Rams while the boys will head on the road.

Both T.J. team will play next at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The girls will host Omaha South (NE) and the boys will travel to Southwest Valley.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
20210429_spo_girlstennis_8
Sports News

Titans take city crown

Lewis Central senior Katie Rodenburg didn’t know it at the time but she was playing for the city tennis title during her final doubles match o…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert