Lynx sweep conference tennis

Abraham Lincoln boys and girls tennis added some hardware to the cabinet on Tuesday at the Missouri River Athletic Conference tournament finishing first as a team in both divisions.
On top of the team awards, the Lynx boys team of senior Dalton Pregon and senior Jude Ryan placed first in the doubles bracket after defeating teammates senor Carter James and freshman Chris Wailes 8-3 who finished in second.
Sophomore Ty James placed fourth in the singles bracket and senior Branden Mohr took fifth.
“It felt great,” A.L. boys head coach Myron Wilder said. “The guys really played, I couldn’t have drawn it up any better. That’s exactly what I was looking for. Our doubles team swept into the finals and played each other in the finals. We got the maximum points out of doubles. The two guys I put in singles Ty James and Braden Mohr both performed even better than I thought they would. It really went well. I think everybody played the best they could.”
Senor Harper Sneap continued her impressive season for the Lynx and placed first in the singles bracket and the doubles team of sophomore Jeena Carle and junior Savannah Masiel won the doubles bracket.
“We’re really pleased with how things went today,” Abraham Lincoln girls coach Bryan Pregon said. “... The key for us was the performance of (Snead) she won a ton of really clutch matches. She had three matches where she really had to dig deep and play her best in order to win those early rounds. The doubles combination that we went with really kind of gelled together today. ... Today they were able to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together.”
Thomas Jefferson was also in action in the MRAC tournament with the success from multiple of its boys and girls.
The girls were especially effective and finished in second place as a team.
Junior Faith Christensen and Junior Aaliyah Neve opened the girls doubles tournament with two wins and finished in third place.
Senior Chloe Alley placed second in the singles bracket.
“Coming into it I was hoping we could finish fifth,” T.J. girls head coach Matt Connor said. “I knew we had the potential to finish higher. We just haven’t finished off matches. Girls stepped up today and played with great effort and great attitude. It was a really good day.”
For the boys, senior Jaiden Belt and freshman Derek Runions lost their first match but won three straight before being eliminated. Freshman Ryan Smith won his opening match and came one match away from playing for fifth place.
“It was a lot of fun,” T.J. boys head coach Dave Kaeding said. “I think the kids probably had as much fun with this format. It was really nice. ... The T.J. kids played as well as we could have. I thought we played really well. Singles we had Ryan Smith who’s played really well as a freshman. He tied for seventh. My doubles team of Jaiden Belt and Derek Runions also tied for seventh. Those three kids played really.”