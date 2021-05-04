Lynx sweep conference tennis

Abraham Lincoln boys and girls tennis added some hardware to the cabinet on Tuesday at the Missouri River Athletic Conference tournament finishing first as a team in both divisions.

On top of the team awards, the Lynx boys team of senior Dalton Pregon and senior Jude Ryan placed first in the doubles bracket after defeating teammates senor Carter James and freshman Chris Wailes 8-3 who finished in second.

Sophomore Ty James placed fourth in the singles bracket and senior Branden Mohr took fifth.

“It felt great,” A.L. boys head coach Myron Wilder said. “The guys really played, I couldn’t have drawn it up any better. That’s exactly what I was looking for. Our doubles team swept into the finals and played each other in the finals. We got the maximum points out of doubles. The two guys I put in singles Ty James and Braden Mohr both performed even better than I thought they would. It really went well. I think everybody played the best they could.”

Senor Harper Sneap continued her impressive season for the Lynx and placed first in the singles bracket and the doubles team of sophomore Jeena Carle and junior Savannah Masiel won the doubles bracket.