Lynx swimming wins Des Moines North triangular

The Council Bluffs swim team powered by the Des Moines North Polar Bears and the Des Moines Hoover Huskies in the North Triangular swim meet on Tuesday.
With a team score of 104 points, CB shredded the competition by placing first in eight of the 11 events. Seeing this much success was more than pleasing for coach Logan Maxwell.
“We had a fantastic meet with a lot of improvement in the water,” Maxwell said. “We had personal bests in many of the entries, moved some girls around, and stepped up when we needed to.
“North doesn’t have the greatest facility we see throughout the year, and I challenged the girls to work through the old blocks, slick walls, and rough water. They did just that, and credit to our captains Aurora Miller, Elaina Vrchoticky, and Jocelyn Miller for getting us there and focused. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and we are well ahead of where we have been in previous years at this point.”
Junior Claire Crilly won the gold in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:16.33. Junior Jocelyn Miller placed first in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:39.17. Junior Elaina Vrchoticky took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.52 seconds, Vrchoticky also won the 100-yard freestyle. Sophomore Camryn Moon won the 500-yard freestyle for the Lynx with a time of 6:25.62. Senior Lillian Lefeber won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:13.12
Along with all the individual success the Lynx’s 200-yard freestyle relay team earned first place as well with a team time of 1:51.25. Members of that team include Claire Crilly, Aurora Miller, Jocelyn Miller, and Elaina Vrchoticky, these four girls were also a part of the 400-yard relay team that won first place as well with a time of 4:16.49.
“These girls have bought into ‘believing together’ to prove that we are ‘here to stay.’,” Maxwell said. “That mission is critical to keep at the center of what we do at every practice and meet, whether we swim Sioux City, Dowling, North, or anyone else. These girls bring it every time, and tonight it showed winning eight of 11 events.”
The Lynx will return to the water on Sept. 21 in a duel against Sioux City West at Kirn Middle School starting at 5:30 p.m.