Lynx swimming wins Des Moines North triangular

The Council Bluffs swim team powered by the Des Moines North Polar Bears and the Des Moines Hoover Huskies in the North Triangular swim meet on Tuesday.

With a team score of 104 points, CB shredded the competition by placing first in eight of the 11 events. Seeing this much success was more than pleasing for coach Logan Maxwell.

“We had a fantastic meet with a lot of improvement in the water,” Maxwell said. “We had personal bests in many of the entries, moved some girls around, and stepped up when we needed to.

“North doesn’t have the greatest facility we see throughout the year, and I challenged the girls to work through the old blocks, slick walls, and rough water. They did just that, and credit to our captains Aurora Miller, Elaina Vrchoticky, and Jocelyn Miller for getting us there and focused. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and we are well ahead of where we have been in previous years at this point.”