Lynx tennis keeps season alive

Abraham Lincoln boys tennis will live to see another day after placing third at districts on Wednesday to qualify for substate.

Not only will all the Lynx players play one more match, but senior Dalton Pregon finished runner up in the singles bracket to clinch a spot at the individual state tournament.

Pregon was awarded the No. 3 seed allowing him to earn a bye to the second round. In his first match of the day, he defeated Norwalk freshman Adrian Bush 6-0, 6-1.

He then scored an upset over the No. 2 seed, Valley junior Cam Johnson, in the semifinals winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

He lost in the championship match to the No. 1 seed, Des Moines Roosevelt senior Sam Brown, 6-4, 6-1.

A.L. senior Carter James and freshman Chris Wailes enter the doubles bracket as the No. 1 seed. After earning a bye to the quarterfinals they defeated Norwalk’s team of senior Casey Greenlee and junior Cameron Nguyen.

James and Wailes fell in the semifinals and finished in fourth place.

Senior Jude Ryan also earned a win in the singles bracket defeating Thomas Jefferson freshman Ryan Smith, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.