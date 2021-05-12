Lynx tennis keeps season alive

Abraham Lincoln boys tennis will live to see another day after placing third at districts on Wednesday to qualify for substate.
Not only will all the Lynx players play one more match, but senior Dalton Pregon finished runner up in the singles bracket to clinch a spot at the individual state tournament.
Pregon was awarded the No. 3 seed allowing him to earn a bye to the second round. In his first match of the day, he defeated Norwalk freshman Adrian Bush 6-0, 6-1.
He then scored an upset over the No. 2 seed, Valley junior Cam Johnson, in the semifinals winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
He lost in the championship match to the No. 1 seed, Des Moines Roosevelt senior Sam Brown, 6-4, 6-1.
A.L. senior Carter James and freshman Chris Wailes enter the doubles bracket as the No. 1 seed. After earning a bye to the quarterfinals they defeated Norwalk’s team of senior Casey Greenlee and junior Cameron Nguyen.
James and Wailes fell in the semifinals and finished in fourth place.
Senior Jude Ryan also earned a win in the singles bracket defeating Thomas Jefferson freshman Ryan Smith, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
“I think realistically we knew second or third, if we played well we could move on,” head coach Myron Wilder said. “Getting third was fine. We left some points out there at doubles. I think we could have got a couple more points there. Overall the guys really played hard.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Dalton. ... For him to get that his senior, a chance to go to state, that kind of makes a rough year much nicer for the whole team.”
Thomas Jefferson put up a valiant effort but saw its season come to an end.
Sophomore Jace Mundt, senior Jaiden Belt, freshman Derek Runions, sophomore Gavin Belt and freshman James Collins were the other Yellow Jackets to compete at districts.
Lewis Central was also at the meet and finished fifth as a team.
It’s highlight came when the doubles team of sophomore Payton Fort and junior Ethan Edwards defeated Belt and Hunt of T.J. 6-0, 6-2.
The rest of the L.C. players fought hard but came up just short.
Freshman Christian Jensen, sophomore Colby Souther, sophomore Payton Fort and junior Ethan Edwards were the other Lewis Central players.
“It was kind of up and down,” Lewis Central head coach Chris Hanafan said. “We saw some very good competition. ... It was a solid tournament. ... The good thing about this year is our kids got some really good experience. We had a lot of compliments from coaches about the kids, both tennis-wise and the way they acted.”
Abraham Lincoln will play at Roosevelt in the first round of substate on Saturday.