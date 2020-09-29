Lynx top Saintes 3-1 in latest installment of intra-city showdown

Abraham Lincoln’s Josi Clark, left, Jillian Shanks (15), Azaria Green (9) and Molly Romano, right, celebrate a point scored during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Baylie Girres (11) spikes the ball past St. Albert’s Georgie Bohnet (2) and Elizabeth Elkins (6) during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Jillian Shanks, second from left, and Kayla Schleifman, second from right, defend as St. Albert’s Allison Narmi (8) hits the ball during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Azaria Green (9) and Kayla Schleifman (8) defend as St. Albert’s Lauren Williams (7) hits the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
St. Albert’s Allison Narmi (8) and Lainey Sheffield (14) defend as Abraham Lincoln’s Zoe Lutz (13) hits the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln head coach Katie Darrington high fives players on the sideline during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
St. Albert’s Lainey Sheffield (14) spikes the ball past Abraham Lincoln’s Azaria Green (9) and Kayla Schliefman, left, during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Baylie Girres (11) defends as St. Albert’s Elizabeth Elkins (6) hits the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Jillian Shanks (15) defends as St. Albert’s Georgie Bohnet (2) hits the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln players celebrate a point scored during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln head coach Katie Darrington reacts as the Lynx win the first set over St. Albert on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Zoe Lutz (13) and Kayla Schleifman (8) defend as St. Albert’s Allie Petry (3) hits the ball during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
St. Albert’s Allie Petry (3) hits the ball during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Zoe Lutz (13) defends as St. Albert’s Allie Petry (3) hits the ball during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln players celebrate a point scored during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Jillian Shanks (15) and Kayla Schleifman (8) defend as St. Albert’s Lauren Williams (7) hits the ball during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
St. Albert head coach Angie Lantz, left, bumps forearms with a player on the sideline during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
St. Albert’s Allie Petry (3) defends as Abraham Lincoln’s Molly Romano (10) hits the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
St. Albert’s Maddy Horvath (15) passes the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
St. Albert’s Allison Narmi (8) and Lainey Sheffield (14) defend as Abraham Lincoln’s Baylie Girres (11) hits the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Members of the Abraham Lincoln student section cheer on the Lynx during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
St. Albert’s Elizabeth Elkins (6) and Georgie Bohnet (2) defend as Abraham Lincoln’s Baylie Girres (11) hits the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln and St. Albert added another chapter in the intra-city series on Tuesday.
Baylie Girres had a match-high 20 kills, along with 10 digs and two blocks to help host A.L. to a 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15) victory.
“We had a great team effort against a scrappy St. Albert team,” A.L. head coach Katie Darrington said. We lost a little focus in the third (set), but responded really well in the fourth and got the win.”
A.L.’s Molly Romano also filled up the stat sheet with a match-best 30 assists to go with three kills and eight digs.
For the Saintes, Iowa State walk-on commit Allie Petry had a team-high 18 kills, as well as 12 digs and an assists, while Lauren Williams had a team-high 19 digs and 11 kills, Landry Miller added 15 digs and Ella Klusman has 12 assists, two aces and a pair of digs.
With Tuesday’s result, the Lynx have now won four straight in the series, which comes after St. Albert had won the previous five.
Both teams are back in action on Thursday as A.L. hosts Bishop Heelan and St. Albert is at Shenandoah.
St. Albert (6-11) 18 16 25 15—1
Abraham Lincoln (6-10) 25 25 21 25—3
SA: Lauren Williams (11 kills, 19 digs), Lainey Sheffield (7 kills, 2 digs), Allison Narmi (1 kill), Allie Petry (18 kills, 1 assist, 12 digs), Liz Elkins (2 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs), Georgie Bohnet (4 kills), Maddy Horvath (2 kills, 23 assists, 1 ace, 2 digs), Ella Klusman (12 assists, 2 aces, 2 digs), Landry Miller (15 digs).