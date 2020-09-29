Lynx top Saintes 3-1 in latest installment of intra-city showdown

Abraham Lincoln and St. Albert added another chapter in the intra-city series on Tuesday.

Baylie Girres had a match-high 20 kills, along with 10 digs and two blocks to help host A.L. to a 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15) victory.

“We had a great team effort against a scrappy St. Albert team,” A.L. head coach Katie Darrington said. We lost a little focus in the third (set), but responded really well in the fourth and got the win.”

A.L.’s Molly Romano also filled up the stat sheet with a match-best 30 assists to go with three kills and eight digs.

For the Saintes, Iowa State walk-on commit Allie Petry had a team-high 18 kills, as well as 12 digs and an assists, while Lauren Williams had a team-high 19 digs and 11 kills, Landry Miller added 15 digs and Ella Klusman has 12 assists, two aces and a pair of digs.

With Tuesday’s result, the Lynx have now won four straight in the series, which comes after St. Albert had won the previous five.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday as A.L. hosts Bishop Heelan and St. Albert is at Shenandoah.

St. Albert (6-11) 18 16 25 15—1

Abraham Lincoln (6-10) 25 25 21 25—3