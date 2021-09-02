 Skip to main content
Lynx win in four at LeMars
  • Updated
20200911_spo_alvolleyball_1

Abraham Lincoln’s Jillian Shanks, left, and Molly Romano (10) celebrate a point during the second set on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Abraham Lincoln volleyball opened Missouri River Conference play with a win at LeMars in four sets on Thursday night, winning 25-21, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19.

The Lynx started the match off with a win in set one 25-21 and were looking strong. The host Bulldogs replied though with a 25-18 set two win to even things up at one win each.

The Lynx wouldn’t allow the Bulldogs 20 points or more again though. A.L. closed the deal by winning the next two sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-19.

Sophomore Molly Romano led the Lynx with 14 kills and 33 assists. Senior Baylie Girres added 12 kills for A.L. and junior Azaria Green had eight kills to go with six blocks. Sophomore Kelsi Nelson led the team with 24 digs.

“It was good to get the win,” Lynx coach Katie Darrington said. “We came out a little flat in game two, showed our youth, but really set the tone in sets three and four.”

The Lynx will play their next game at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home against Thomas Jefferson.

Abraham Lincoln (3-5) 25 18 25 25

LeMars (1-6) 21 25 15 19

