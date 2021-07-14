Lynx win regular season finale

Abraham Lincoln baseball was outhit by Harlan eight to four on Tuesday but managed to score four runs in the final three innings to win 6-2 at home in the final regular-season game.

The Lynx took an early lead, scoring in the bottom of the first before the Cyclones tied it up in the top of the second.

A.L.'s offense continued to click in the second half of the inning, pushing another run across to tie the game up.

Harlan responded one more time to tie the game in the third.

Neither squad managed to score in the fourth, but A.L.'s bats came alive once more in the fifth to score two runs. Abraham Lincoln scored two more in the bottom of the sixth on a squeeze bunt from junior Braden LaSale, which scored two runs.

"It was great. We played a great game," Abraham Lincoln head coach Brett Elam said. "Zach Lincoln, freshman infielder, he got the start on the mound tonight on short notice, and he threw 113 pitches, a complete game. He was excellent tonight."

Lincoln struck out six batters.

"He was confident up there," Elam said. "He had a good curveball tonight. He was throwing lots of strikes. We were playing good defense behind him."