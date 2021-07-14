 Skip to main content
Lynx win regular season finale
Lynx win regular season finale

20210618_spo_albaseball_2

Abraham Lincoln’s Joey Podraza, center, high fives Gaven Goldsberry (5) and other teammates after scoring during the fifth inning of the second game of the Lynx’s double header against Thomas Jefferson on June 17. 

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Abraham Lincoln baseball was outhit by Harlan eight to four on Tuesday but managed to score four runs in the final three innings to win 6-2 at home in the final regular-season game.

The Lynx took an early lead, scoring in the bottom of the first before the Cyclones tied it up in the top of the second.

A.L.'s offense continued to click in the second half of the inning, pushing another run across to tie the game up.

Harlan responded one more time to tie the game in the third.

Neither squad managed to score in the fourth, but A.L.'s bats came alive once more in the fifth to score two runs. Abraham Lincoln scored two more in the bottom of the sixth on a squeeze bunt from junior Braden LaSale, which scored two runs.

"It was great. We played a great game," Abraham Lincoln head coach Brett Elam said. "Zach Lincoln, freshman infielder, he got the start on the mound tonight on short notice, and he threw 113 pitches, a complete game. He was excellent tonight."

Lincoln struck out six batters.

"He was confident up there," Elam said. "He had a good curveball tonight. He was throwing lots of strikes. We were playing good defense behind him."

As a team, Lincoln went 4 for 22 from the plate but capitalized on four Harlan errors. A.L. only committed two errors.

Senior Jaden Reiss went 2 for 4, from the plate, LaSale went 1 for 2 with three RBIs, sophomore Bennett Olsen recorded one RBI, freshman Aidan Martin drove in one run and freshman Gaven Goldsberry went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

The Lynx finished the regular season with a 9-29-1 record.

Abraham Lincoln will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday in the first round of the Class 4A Substate 8 tournament against No. 9 Waukee.

"It's good to play well going into down the stretch at the end of the year going into the postseason," Elam said. "... It's a new season. Everyone is 0-0, and anybody can beat anybody at this point in the year.

Harlan (14-15) 011 000 0 -- 2 8 4

Abraham Lincoln (9-29-1) 110 022 0 -- 6 4 2

