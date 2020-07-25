Mason City Newman Catholic rallies for 6-5 win over St. Albert in first round of state tourney
Mason City Newman Catholic rallies for 6-5 win over St. Albert in first round of state tourney

St. Albert’s Ryan Genereux, left, and Brendan Monahan (23) exit the field as Newman Catholic players celebrate their 6-5 win over the Falcons in their Class 1-A quarterfinal on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

DES MOINES – Three-time defending champions Mason City Newman Catholic rallied to defeat St. Albert 6-5 in the first round of the Iowa State Baseball Tournament on Saturday.

St. Albert led 5-2 after five innings, but a four-run sixth inning gave the Knights the lead for good.

Newman freshman Max Burt had a huge day, going 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored, while also pitching the final two innings without allowing a run.

St. Albert finishes the season 21-2, while Newman improves to 18-5.

Newman Catholic (18-5) 100 104 0—6 8 2

St. Albert             (21-2) 012 020 0—5 6 0

