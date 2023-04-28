Abraham Lincoln had two students sign letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level on Friday morning.

Matt Mathok signed to play basketball at Bellevue University, and Bennett Olsen signed to play bowling at Grand View University.

Mathok averaged a double-double on the court with 14.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, which earned him the All-City Player of the Year honor and led the Lynx to a 15-7 record and a substrate semi-final appearance.

Olsen was a three-time state qualifier for the Lynx Bowling team and placed 13th out of 32 bowlers in his final appearance at state this past February.