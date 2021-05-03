McGrath helps Falcons to victory in comeback

St. Albert junior Dan McGrath was playing in his first tennis match since an injury sidelined him and played a crucial part in a 5-4 win at Glenwood on Monday.

The teams were tied at 4-4 with only the No. 2 doubles match still going on. McGrath and freshman Cole Pekny pulled out the 8-4 victory to give the Falcons a 5-4 victory.

“Today was Dan’s first day back for about a week,” head coach Teri Miller said. “That 8-6 win was a big win for us in singles and then of course the No. 2 doubles he was a part of. That made all the difference.

“Everybody was watching the No.2 doubles match which was the last one going on. Glenwood does a great job.”

McGrath also won this No. 3 singles match 8-6.

No. 1 singles, senior Jeff Miller and No. 2 singles junior Carter White also went undefeated.

Miller won 8-3 and White won 8-1 before the two teamed at No. 2 doubles for an 8-2 victory.

Glenwood also had some players have successful days. Junior Carter Kirsch at No. 5 and freshman Brody Taylor at No. 6 both went 2-0. Kirsch won 8-1 and Taylor swept his opponent 8-0.

Kirsch and Taylor also earned an 8-1 victory at No. 3 doubles.