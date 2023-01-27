MEN'S BASKETBALL: Reiver offense sputters as Eagles pull away

Iowa Western’s offense was never able to get going as they fell to No. 10 Kirkwood 61-48 at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs.

“In the first half I thought we competed and battled well, especially on the defensive end,” Reivers coach Chad Van Riessen said. “In the second half there were spots where they went on some runs and we battled back a little bit, but offensively we really had trouble playing in rhythm. They pressured us and we weren’t able to get some key baskets at key times.”

The Reivers and Eagles exchanged the lead and a couple of ties in a gritty, low-scoring, defensive first half as neither team held a lead bigger than four points.

The Eagles created some separation early in the second half with a 16-3 run to build their lead to as strong as 13 points. The Reivers responded with a 9-2 run to bring the game back within six points by the midpoint of the second half. However, the Eagles pulled away again with a 7-0 run to pull away and put the Reivers away.

“When you get to this time of year, you’re going to have different teams doing different things,” Van Riessen said. “It’s a tough loss, we were hoping to perform better, but at the end of the day we have to move on and keep working on this and focus on getting the next game.”

Danair Dempsey led Iowa Western with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Lane McVicar added another 11 points.

Iowa Western will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they host Marshalltown at 3 p.m.

Kirkwood (16-4) 23 41 – 61

Iowa Western (10-11) 23 25 – 48