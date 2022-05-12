MENS GOLF: Reivers complete Day 2 of Golf Nationals

The No. 7 Iowa Western Men’s golf team sit in 14th place out of 24 teams after day three of the NJCAA National Golf Tournament.

The Reivers had their best team score of the tournament yet with a 287 after carding in a score of 308 on day two and a 298 on day one.

Gustav Sjoberg and Jason Kolbas currently co-lead the Reivers each sitting at six strokes over par, which places them in a tie for 34th out of 131 golfers. Thomas Craig sits at nine strokes over par, Marcus Ericksen sits 15 strokes over par, and Graedon Woodward rounds out the top five for the Reivers at 21 over par.

Day four of the NJCAA tournament will begin at 9 a.m. at the Odessa Country Club in Odessa, TX.