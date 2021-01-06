Millard North gets past A.L. 85-78 in clash of top teams

In a battle of two quality teams, Nebraska’s top-ranked team, Millard North (11-0) held on to beat Iowa’s Class 4A third-ranked Abraham Lincoln (6-2) 85-78, despite a furious fourth-quarter rally.

After trading off on their first two baskets, Millard North took some early control thanks to a 12-2 run midway through the first quarter. The Mustangs grew their lead to as big as 12 points but a pair of back-to-back 3s by junior Josh Dix pulled the Lynx within six points by the end of the opening quarter.

That momentum carried over for AL as they trimmed the lead down to as small as three points, as senior Noah Sandbothe along with Dix had the Lynx looking to go in front.

Dix ended the night with the game-high 32 points, Sandbothe followed with 18 of his own. Hunter Sallis scored 26 to lead the Mustangs.

However, the visiting Mustangs regained momentum by halftime, outscoring the Lynx 18-6 in the final six minutes of the first half.

“We played a similar team like this in Kansas earlier and just didn’t compete for most of that game,” Lynx head coach Jason Isaacson said. “Tonight was about taking advantage of the opportunity and we did compete much better, we just did it in spurts, we weren’t constant enough.”