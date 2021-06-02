 Skip to main content
Miller and Narmi clinch first medal in Saintes history
Miller and Narmi clinch first medal in Saintes history

Allison Narmi and Landry Miller

St. Albert’s Allison Narmi and Landry Miller pose for a photo at the Iowa high school 1A girls tennis state tournament.

St. Albert sophomore Landry Miller and junior Allison Narmi made history on Wednesday during the first day of the Iowa high school 1A state tennis tournament in Waterloo.

Miller and Narmi went 2-1 clinching a top-eight medal and will be the first Saintes in program history to earn a medal at state.

“Kevin and I both feel really good about this,” head coach Teri Miller said. “We were able to get them seeded because they were undefeated this far in the season and they had a relatively strong schedule. We don’t get to see some of the schools on the other side of the state. We knew that would help us in seeding and I think that we were close.”

Narmi and Miller came into the tournament as the No. 4 seeded team and started the first round with a sweep of Carolina Meis and Madison Claussen of Lemars, 6-0 and 6-1.

The duo lost their second-round match to Ella Tallett and Avery Link of Xavier but bounced back to defeat Regen Halsen and Brynna Huen of Ballard 6-3 and 6-2.

The second win kept the St. Albert team alive, guaranteed a match on Friday and clinched a finish between fifth through eighth.

Miller and Narmi are in action at 9:30 a.m. today against Alexa Weber and Bella Weber from Union Community. If they win they’ll play for fifth, if they lose they’ll play for seventh.

“I was very happy with their start today,” Miller said. “They were very focused and they came into the morning knowing and listening and asking questions about their opponent and kind of getting a fill. They were engaged and interested to break down their opponents.”

