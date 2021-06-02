Miller and Narmi clinch first medal in Saintes history

St. Albert sophomore Landry Miller and junior Allison Narmi made history on Wednesday during the first day of the Iowa high school 1A state tennis tournament in Waterloo.

Miller and Narmi went 2-1 clinching a top-eight medal and will be the first Saintes in program history to earn a medal at state.

“Kevin and I both feel really good about this,” head coach Teri Miller said. “We were able to get them seeded because they were undefeated this far in the season and they had a relatively strong schedule. We don’t get to see some of the schools on the other side of the state. We knew that would help us in seeding and I think that we were close.”

Narmi and Miller came into the tournament as the No. 4 seeded team and started the first round with a sweep of Carolina Meis and Madison Claussen of Lemars, 6-0 and 6-1.

The duo lost their second-round match to Ella Tallett and Avery Link of Xavier but bounced back to defeat Regen Halsen and Brynna Huen of Ballard 6-3 and 6-2.

The second win kept the St. Albert team alive, guaranteed a match on Friday and clinched a finish between fifth through eighth.