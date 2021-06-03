Miller and Narmi place fifth at state

St. Albert sophomore Landry Miller and junior Allison Narmi capped their historic Iowa high school 1A state tennis tournament with a fifth-place medal on Thursday in Waterloo.
The doubles team went 2-0 to end the season with a 20-1 record, claiming the first medal in St. Albert girls tennis history.
After going 2-1 on Wednesday, Miller and Narmi opened the second day with a sweep over Alexa Weber and Belle Weber of Union by a score of 6-4 and 6-3.
The Saintes duo rolled the momentum into the fifth-place match and won in three sets, 6-3 5-7, 1-0(9).
The medal was just the cherry on top of a great season for the coaching staff.
“This has honestly been a great season,” co-coach Teri Miller said. “The entire coaching staff, the parents, the kids. A real special thanks goes out to the alumni at St. Albert that were involved in tennis over the years. There was numerous ones that we got our records updated and they were following tennis.
“I feel like it really breathed life into the history at St. Albert. We’re just grateful to have such great alumni that get involved and follow us and just take pride in the program. It was a really special year.”
Teri Miller was especially proud of how Landry Miller and Narmi played this season.
She admitted that it didn’t really hit her what her players had accomplished until after she looked back on the season.
“Sometimes when you go into something blind and you’re just constantly trying to go out each day and win the match and you’re just focused on the next one in front of you. Sometimes you do great things and don’t even realize what you’ve accomplished until after the season is over.
“I think it will probably take a few days and maybe even longer for everything to sink in. This has been a special year for St. Albert tennis.”
Landry Miller said it was an exciting end to her season. Going into the tournament she wasn’t sure where they would finish so it was nice to win some hardware.
“Going into it we weren’t sure how we were going to do first time going up there,” she said. “It feels pretty good.”
Having the success the team did was not on her radar to start the season.
“I had no idea (we would end the season with only one loss),” Landry Miller said. “That was pretty surprising for me. I was pretty proud. ... My partner always keeps me going.”
Narmi was also excited to win a medal.
“It feels great,” she said. “Honestly we just wanted to win a medal because they’re pretty cool. We achieved that goal.”
The moment was made even more special by making St. Albert history and winning the first medal for the program. She hopes her and Landry’s achievements can be motivation for future players.
“That is so exciting,” she said. “We get to be role models for the younger kids which is really great. ... It was just a good team effort. I had a great partner that helped me through. It was a good day.”
Abby Burger and Courtney Carstensen of Xavier won the 1A doubles championship.
Teri Miller hopes that Landry and Narmi’s efforts will be remembered for a long time and said she believes they set the bar for Saintes tennis.
“We’re just really proud of the kids,” Teri Miller said. “As I tell them, when you set a goal for yourselves. It becomes a goal that generations after you try to achieve. I think that’s what they did without even knowing it.”