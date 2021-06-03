Miller and Narmi place fifth at state

She admitted that it didn’t really hit her what her players had accomplished until after she looked back on the season.

“Sometimes when you go into something blind and you’re just constantly trying to go out each day and win the match and you’re just focused on the next one in front of you. Sometimes you do great things and don’t even realize what you’ve accomplished until after the season is over.

“I think it will probably take a few days and maybe even longer for everything to sink in. This has been a special year for St. Albert tennis.”

Landry Miller said it was an exciting end to her season. Going into the tournament she wasn’t sure where they would finish so it was nice to win some hardware.

“Going into it we weren’t sure how we were going to do first time going up there,” she said. “It feels pretty good.”

Having the success the team did was not on her radar to start the season.

“I had no idea (we would end the season with only one loss),” Landry Miller said. “That was pretty surprising for me. I was pretty proud. ... My partner always keeps me going.”

Narmi was also excited to win a medal.