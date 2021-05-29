Miller makes history at state

“Yes, his goal was to win a match today and I would be lying if I said he’s totally happy about how the day ended,” Teri Miller said. “But hopefully in the days to come, he’s going to be able to look back on this experience and now that he was one of just the few that got the privilege of being here.”

Teri Miller wasn’t only excited about how Jeff ended his season. She said she enjoyed coaching the team all year and is excited for the future of the St. Albert program.

“I think the kids did a phenomenal job of melting together,” she said. “Very different group of kids, very different abilities. I know Kevin (White), Gary (White) and I really enjoyed the season. We really had fun.

“For a coach to be able to say that and walk away and not think, ‘Oh my gosh I can’t wait until the season is over.’ That’s a huge relief when you’re looking forward to the next day even if it’s a practice as opposed to how many more practices do we have.”

The team will return everyone but Jeff, and Teri Miller said she thinks the team can be dangerous again next season.