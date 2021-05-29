Miller makes history at state

St. Albert senior Jeff Miller didn’t find the win he was hoping to on Saturday in Waterloo at the state tennis tournament, but his fourth-place finish was the best in St. Albert since 1987.
After going undefeated on Friday, Miller had to face No. 1 seed Aplington-Parkersburg senior and the University of Nebraska-Omaha commit Cameron Luhring - who hadn’t lost a game this year - in the semifinals.
That trend continued on Saturday with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Miller.
Miller faced No. 3 seed Boone senior Ben Gracen who won the third-place match in a tiebreaker.
Despite finishing 0-2 on the day, head coach Teri Miller said she was very pleased with how Jeff ended his St. Albert career.
“There is no easy match at state tennis for sure,” she said. “His first competitor was the state champion who has not lost a game and there’s a reason for that. He’s a phenomenal player. He plays year-round tennis and he hits with people who are better than him daily. ... He travels the country playing tennis.
“That’s is one unique thing about the tennis world. The majority of the people at state tennis are only tennis players and it shows. That’s what their thing is. ... Jeff competed well.”
The top four seeds finished in the order that they were seeded.
“Yes, his goal was to win a match today and I would be lying if I said he’s totally happy about how the day ended,” Teri Miller said. “But hopefully in the days to come, he’s going to be able to look back on this experience and now that he was one of just the few that got the privilege of being here.”
Teri Miller wasn’t only excited about how Jeff ended his season. She said she enjoyed coaching the team all year and is excited for the future of the St. Albert program.
“I think the kids did a phenomenal job of melting together,” she said. “Very different group of kids, very different abilities. I know Kevin (White), Gary (White) and I really enjoyed the season. We really had fun.
“For a coach to be able to say that and walk away and not think, ‘Oh my gosh I can’t wait until the season is over.’ That’s a huge relief when you’re looking forward to the next day even if it’s a practice as opposed to how many more practices do we have.”
The team will return everyone but Jeff, and Teri Miller said she thinks the team can be dangerous again next season.
“The kids did a phenomenal job of being prepared and coming to practice every day and building on one another strengths,” Teri said. “Nobody complained, nobody grumbled, they all just were very positive and supportive of one another.
“With the youth coming back, we have a lot of returning players. I know we have a couple of eighth graders coming out for tennis that have actually played tennis as well. So, you just can’t predict what the following year is going to be like but I think we’ll be competitive no matter who we’re playing.”
Jeff will continue his tennis career at Wartburg College.
Teri also wanted to thank her coaches and players and add there was another reason this season was specifically special to her.
“I personally am very grateful to Kevin and Gary White for agreeing to coach this year,” she said. “They have been invaluable in our success. I have privately dedicated my coaching efforts this year to my late father who was the best coach a kid could have. Finally, I’m grateful to all our first-year players who decided to take a chance on a few parent coaches and for bringing their best each and every practice.”