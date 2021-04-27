Miller reigns supreme, Lynx win city title

Abraham Lincoln senior Dalton Pregon edged St. Albert senior Jeff Miller in a tennis dual earlier this year, but Miller came out on top on Tuesday to win the No. 1 singles city tennis tournament.

Miller defeated Pregon 8-2 and swept the Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson No. 1 singles competitors.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “I lost to Dalton in our dual earlier this year and it was nice to get a win this time. I thought my serving was a lot better. I got a lot of first serves in and didn’t double fault as much as the first time.”

Even though Miller ended on top of No. 1 single, it was Abraham Lincoln that came away with the team title after winning in No. 3 through No. 6 singles and No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

The Lynx had all six of its tennis players finish first or second in both singles and doubles.

“It’s kind of a little bit of excitement and relief,” A.L. head coach Myron Wilder said. “I think we knew we had a good team coming in at the start of the season. Having that year off a lot of kids hadn’t played much. We weren’t sure how things were going to work out, but it worked out really well today. Everybody stepped up. I’m really proud of the guys.”