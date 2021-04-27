Miller reigns supreme, Lynx win city title

Abraham Lincoln senior Dalton Pregon edged St. Albert senior Jeff Miller in a tennis dual earlier this year, but Miller came out on top on Tuesday to win the No. 1 singles city tennis tournament.
Miller defeated Pregon 8-2 and swept the Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson No. 1 singles competitors.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “I lost to Dalton in our dual earlier this year and it was nice to get a win this time. I thought my serving was a lot better. I got a lot of first serves in and didn’t double fault as much as the first time.”
Even though Miller ended on top of No. 1 single, it was Abraham Lincoln that came away with the team title after winning in No. 3 through No. 6 singles and No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
The Lynx had all six of its tennis players finish first or second in both singles and doubles.
“It’s kind of a little bit of excitement and relief,” A.L. head coach Myron Wilder said. “I think we knew we had a good team coming in at the start of the season. Having that year off a lot of kids hadn’t played much. We weren’t sure how things were going to work out, but it worked out really well today. Everybody stepped up. I’m really proud of the guys.”
Pregon and senior Carter James both finished in second place for singles while freshman Chris Wailes, senior Jude Ryan, sophomore Ty James and senior Braden Mohr all won their respective division.
James and Wailes teamed to earn a win at No. 2 doubles and Mohr and James won at No. 3 doubles.
St. Albert finished in second after winning No. 1 and No. 2 singles as well as No. 1 doubles. Lewis Central and St. Albert were only separated by one point after a big 9-7 victory over T.J. in No. 3 doubles from junior Reese Pekny and sophomore William Tallman of St. Albert.
Co-coach Teri Miller said she was pleased with her team’s performance after the tournament.
“We edged out Lewis Central and that’s a big team accomplishment for us,” Miller said. “A.L. is just a solid top to bottom lineup so we knew it was going to be tough to beat them.
“We had some individuals of course that wanted to beat the A.L. counterpart. ... I think the boys felt good about that.”
Teri Miller was also happy to see her son Jeff Miller accomplish his goal of winning No. 1 singles.
“I know that was a goal for him and I know losing to Dalton at the beginning of the season in our dual was not what Jeff wanted to happen. ... Jeff was very pleased and played well today.”
Lewis Central’s night was highlighted by sophomores Broedy Johnson, Colby Souther and Drew White, who all finished second in the No. 4-6 singles spots respectively.