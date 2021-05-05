Miller, White claim conference titles

“He won the tiebreaker. It could have easily gone either way. In the third, after losing the second set pretty decisively he was able to turn the page there and really just focus on what he had to do, to win those 10 points. That was a pretty impressive job on his part.”

White swept his first two opponents 8-0 with wins over Bryan York of Atlantic and Eli Schuster of Shenandoah. In the championship, he defeated Sam Janssen of Kuemper 6-3, 6-4.

“Carter’s match was really a long match in the championship,” White said. “Either one of those sets could have gone either way. It was a fun match to watch and both kids were not making any mistakes.”

Junior Reese Pekny and sophomore William Tallman placed seventh in No. 2 doubles also contributing to the third-place finish.

They started the day off with a 9-7 win over the Clarinda team before being swept by the No. 3 seed from Carroll Kuemper. Pekny and Tallman suffered a loss in the consolation bracket but bounced back to defeat the team from Clarinda for the second time that day.