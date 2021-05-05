Miller, White claim conference titles

St. Albert senior Jeff Miller has constructed an impressive resume in his final tennis season with highlights such as winning the Council Bluffs city tournament.
Miller added another big accomplishment on Tuesday when he went 3-0 to win the No. 1 singles Hawkeye 10 conference championship in Denison on Tuesday.
Miller wasn’t the only Falcon to place first.
Junior Carter White went undefeated in the No. 2 singles bracket to win the No. 2 singles conference championship.
White and Miller’s performance propelled St. Albert to a third-place finish, the highest in school history.
“We did a nice job throughout the day. It was fun,” co-coach Kevin White said. “Considering four of our six guys in the lineup today had never really played tennis before this year it’s quite an accomplishment really.”
Miller started his day off with an 8-2 win over Andrew Lawrence of Shenandoah, followed that up with an 8-0 sweep of Nathan Brown of Clarinda before battling through a four-set battle with Colin Reis of Denison-Schleswig.
Miller won 7-6 (9-7), 2-6, (10-6).
“It’s a pretty big deal,” White said. “He loves tennis and he had beaten the Denison kid earlier but he was on his home courts today and he looked really well. Jeff was behind a good portion of that first set and really showed some grit in that first set.
“He won the tiebreaker. It could have easily gone either way. In the third, after losing the second set pretty decisively he was able to turn the page there and really just focus on what he had to do, to win those 10 points. That was a pretty impressive job on his part.”
White swept his first two opponents 8-0 with wins over Bryan York of Atlantic and Eli Schuster of Shenandoah. In the championship, he defeated Sam Janssen of Kuemper 6-3, 6-4.
“Carter’s match was really a long match in the championship,” White said. “Either one of those sets could have gone either way. It was a fun match to watch and both kids were not making any mistakes.”
Junior Reese Pekny and sophomore William Tallman placed seventh in No. 2 doubles also contributing to the third-place finish.
They started the day off with a 9-7 win over the Clarinda team before being swept by the No. 3 seed from Carroll Kuemper. Pekny and Tallman suffered a loss in the consolation bracket but bounced back to defeat the team from Clarinda for the second time that day.
“We got two points out of our No. 2 doubles team,” White said. “They’re really newcomers to this sport. For them to win two matches and get us two points. That was enough to put us past two other teams into third place. Those two guys did a great job.”