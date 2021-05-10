Monday Night Recap: Saintes win Hawkeye 10 tennis tournament, all city schools in action

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert, Lewis Central and Heartland Christian all had highlights from their sports programs on Monday.

St. Albert and Lewis Central boys and girls golf teams competed in Hawkeye 10 Conference championships in Atlantic.

On the boys' side, Lewis Central finished in second place as a team with a score of 326 and St. Albert took fourth with a 340.

No results were available for the girls' tournament as of Monday night.

Lewis Central and St. Albert girls' tennis teams also played in the Hawkeye 10 Conference Championship in Shenandoah.

St. Albert tied for first with Glenwood.

This was the first conference title in the history of the girls' tennis program.

Allison Narmi won the No. 2 singles bracket.

Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson boys tennis teams were also in action but suffered tough losses on the court.

St. Albert girls track competed at the Trojan Relays in Neola hosted by Tri-Center.

The Saintes finished in 10th place and were led in scoring by Lauren Williams.

Underwood won the meet.