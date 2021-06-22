Monday's Area scores

Glenwood (9-8) 5 Atlantic (7-9) 4- The Glenwood Rams edged out the Atlantic Trojans in game one of a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader matchup in Atlantic.
Freshman Kayden Anderson and freshman Trent Patton each had two hits for the Rams, Patton also had two RBIs for the game. Junior Jayme Fritts got the win on the mound for Glenwood after pitching for five innings and striking out six batters while surrendering just three hits.
Glenwood (9-8) 6 Atlantic (7-9) 3- The Rams completed the sweep over the Trojans as Glenwood connected for 10 hits.
Anderson hit three while sophomore Risto Lappala and Fritts each added two hits. Lappala also had three RBIs. Anderson earned the win for the Rams on the mound.
Underwood (15-2) 11 Riverside (3-14) 1- Class 2A No. 5 Underwood. Scored five runs in the first inning after seeing the Bulldogs score their only run in the top half of the inning.
The Eagles scored two runs in the third and four in the fifth to end the game in five innings. The Bulldogs were held to just three hits for the game.
Mason Boothby led the Eagles with two hits and an RBI. Junior Easton Eledge got the win on the mound for Underwood after pitching four innings and striking out five batters.
Treynor(11-4) 9 IKM-Manning (4-13) 2- Seven combined runs through the fourth and sixth inning led Treynor to victory over the Wolves in Monday's Western Iowa Conference game.
Junior AJ Schiltz led Treynor with three hits, while junior Kaden Snyder and sophomore Mason Yochum each added two more hits to roll past the Wolves. Schiltz and Snyder both had three RBIs as well.
Junior Ashton Lander got the win for Treynor on the mound after pitching 3 1/3 innings.
Missouri Valley (10-10) 5, AHSTW (4-10) 0 - Missouri Valley scored one run in the first and second innings, added a pair in the third and scored once in the fourth to seal the victory.
AHSTW senior Blake Holst had the lone hit for the Vikings.
Softball
Riverside (14-10) 3, Underwood (18-2) 1 - Underwood led 1-0 after three innings but surrendered two in the fourth and one in the fifth to Riverside who pulled off the game.
Eighth grader Elly Henderson went 2 for 3 from the plate with one RBI, senior Kenna Ford tallied one hit, junior Izzy Blumi had a two-run home run and freshman Elyssa Amdor went 1 for 1 from the plate.
Ford pitched all seven inning allowing one run on four hits while striking out six batters and walking none.
Atlantic (23-5) 12, Glenwood (6-15) 0 - Atlantic scored three in the first, three in the second and sixth in the third.
The Trojans finished 8 of 17 from the plate as a team.
Atlantic (23-5) 12, Glenwood (6-15) 0 - In game two, Atlantic scored five in the first, one in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth. It went 15 of 25 from the plate.
AHSTW (13-10) 3, Missouri Valley (6-17) 1 - AHSTW scored three in the top of the third and held on for the win.
Junior Natalie Hagadon went 2 for 4 with one run and one stole base. Eighth grader Sienna Christian went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Treynor (7-10) 12, IKM-Manning (0-14) - Treynor freshman Jadyn Huisman threw a one-hitter over four innings over work. She struck out nine batters.
Treynor scored eight runs in the bottom of the second, three in the third and one in the fourth.
Junior Keelea Navara went 3 for 4 from the plate and drove in two runs.