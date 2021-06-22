Monday's Area scores

Glenwood (9-8) 5 Atlantic (7-9) 4- The Glenwood Rams edged out the Atlantic Trojans in game one of a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader matchup in Atlantic.

Freshman Kayden Anderson and freshman Trent Patton each had two hits for the Rams, Patton also had two RBIs for the game. Junior Jayme Fritts got the win on the mound for Glenwood after pitching for five innings and striking out six batters while surrendering just three hits.

Glenwood (9-8) 6 Atlantic (7-9) 3- The Rams completed the sweep over the Trojans as Glenwood connected for 10 hits.

Anderson hit three while sophomore Risto Lappala and Fritts each added two hits. Lappala also had three RBIs. Anderson earned the win for the Rams on the mound.

Underwood (15-2) 11 Riverside (3-14) 1- Class 2A No. 5 Underwood. Scored five runs in the first inning after seeing the Bulldogs score their only run in the top half of the inning.

The Eagles scored two runs in the third and four in the fifth to end the game in five innings. The Bulldogs were held to just three hits for the game.